It took some adjustments, but the field finally is set for the 2020 St. Francis Borgia Regional Volleyball Tournament.
The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 12. Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand had to find replacements for schools currently not playing, and that led him to the Gateway Athletic Conference.
Five of the eight schools come from that league, including Borgia’s crosstown rival, Washington.
Washington and Francis Howell North of the GAC Central Division are in the Gold Pool along with Timberland (GAC South) and St. Dominic (Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division).
Meanwhile, Troy and Francis Howell Central, both of the GAC South, are in the Blue Pool with Borgia and Willard.
Borgia, the defending champion, fell in its opening match at St. Dominic. The Lady Crusaders swept Borgia in a best-of-five match in O’Fallon Tuesday, Sept. 1. Those two teams also played in last year’s MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal match, won by Borgia.
Two courts will be in play during the tournament.
The event will start with pool play at 8:30 a.m.
Each pool match will consist of two games to 25 points, no cap. Pool records will be used to determine teams for championship play. Should there be a tie, one game will be played to 15 points, no cap.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the championship semifinals. Third-place teams in each pool play for the consolation championship. Fourth-place pool teams play for seventh place.
In the semifinals, the Blue Pool winner will play the Gold Pool runner-up. The Gold Pool winner will play the Blue Pool runner-up. Semifinal winners advance to the title match. Losers will play for third.
Placement matches will be best-of-three, no cap.
In the 8:30 a.m. pool matches, Washington plays St. Dominic and Borgia faces Francis Howell Central.
In 9:30 a.m. matches, Timberland plays Francis Howell North and Willard meets Troy.
After that, pool matches will follow after the conclusion of the previous match, or about an hour apart.
In the third round, Borgia plays Troy and St. Dominic meets Francis Howell North.
The fourth round has Timberland facing Washington and Willard playing Francis Howell Central.
In the 12:30 p.m. matches, Washington plays Francis Howell North and Francis Howell Central plays Troy.
The final pool matches pit Borgia against Willard and St. Dominic against Timberland.
The consolation and seventh-place matches are expected to start around 2:30 p.m.
The semifinals will follow around 3:45 p.m. with the championship and third-place matches at around 5 p.m.