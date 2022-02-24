Finishing sixth in Class 3 at 132 pounds, Warren Fiedler continued Pacific’s streak of years with at least one state wrestling medal to 19 Saturday.
“Overall, happy to get another medalist we can put on the wall,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I feel like we missed some opportunities to get at least one more.”
Fiedler, a senior, was the only one of Pacific’s six boys wrestlers to reach the final day of the MSHSAA Class 3 Boys Wrestling Championships in Columbia.
Fiedler finished his senior season at 24-14 and started the state meet with a 2:51 pin of Smithville’s Jeffery Kobel.
Knott said that was crucial victory.
“Talk about a guy who stepped up and played a huge role for us Friday,” Knott said. “His tournament comes down to that first round matchup. He was down, 4-0, but was able to come back, get the lead and then the pin. Being down was a bit of a theme (in his matches). He’s a gritty wrestler and this tournament was the true definition of grit — the way he was able to get those wins after being down.”
Branson’s Kyshin Isringhausen, who went on to finish third, then pinned Fiedler in the quarterfinals in 0:41.
Fiedler fought back, knocking out Rolla’s Hunter Hoffman, 4-2, and Hillsboro’s Blake Jackson, 6-3, to reach the medal rounds.
In the fourth round of wrestlebacks, Neosho’s Hayden Crane, the fourth-place finisher, pinned Fiedler in 0:33.
In the third-place bout, Fiedler ran into Farmington’s Blake Cook, the only wrestler who beat Fiedler at the district meet last Saturday. Cook won a 16-0 technical fall over Fiedler in 4:16.
Pacific’s other wrestlers were Timothy Link (106), Ethan Flaherty (120), Dominic Calvin (182), Blake McKay (220) and Nathaniel Knaff (285).
Flaherty, a senior, reached the bubble round before losing. He was 2-2 in the event and ended the season at 31-12.
Flaherty opened with a 3:39 pin of Carl Junction’s Max Matthews, but then lost a 2:35 pin to Winfield’s Porter Matecki, the eventual state champion.
Flaherty knocked out Rockwood Summit’s Minko Brown by a 12-0 major decision, but lost to fourth-place wrestler Presley Johnson of Farmington, 6-2. Flaherty beat Johnson in the district meet.
“I really truly felt like he was the fourth best wrestler in that bracket,” Knott said. “I still do. When it comes to that bubble round, nerves are going to flare up and it comes down to who can put the nerves aside.”
Link, a freshman, opened with a 1:26 pin loss to Warrenton’s Joshua Kassing. He then beat Glendale’s Bradley Hiteshew by a pin in 1:51, but lost a 4-0 decision to Windsor’s Brayden Belding, another district rematch. Link ended the season at 22-17.
Calvin, a senior, started with a 9-2 loss to Glendale’s Colman Ebisch.
He bounced back to earn a 3-2 decision over Parkway North’s Tyler Jones, but lost a 10-0 major decision to De Smet’s Rickson Taylor. Taylor went on to finish sixth.
Knaff, a sophomore, opened with a 1:26 pin of Hazelwood East’s Craig Bell. Knaff then was pinned by McDonald County’s Jayce Hitt in 2:21 and Rolla’s Brock Horton in 3:35. Hitt placed fifth.
Knaff finished with a 31-17 record.
“He’s a sophomore wrestling at heavyweight in a bracket laden down with seniors,” Knott said. “For him to get that first-round win gives you a lot of hope going forward with him.”
McKay, a junior, lost both of his state matches. He was pinned by Warrenton’s Kyler Flowers in 0:42 and Willard’s Alec Nunez in 3:55. Nunez finished sixth. McKay went 21-14 for the season.
Zoe Fisher
Pacific sophomore Zoe Fisher, Pacific’s first-ever girls wrestling state qualifier, lost in the opening round to Harrisonville’s Chloe Herrick, the eventual runner-up.
Fulton’s Rylee Baker, who went on to claim fifth place, then pinned Fisher in 2:49.
Fisher finished the season at 23-13.
“It was a great achievement for her to make it to the state tournament,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “She had a tough draw, but a great experience that she can build off of.”