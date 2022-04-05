A scoring strike in the first half netted the only goal of the game Thursday.
Washington (4-1, 1-1) lost for the first time this season, 1-0, in GAC Central Division play against Francis Howell North (2-3, 1-1) at Lou Fusz Soccer Park in Maryland Heights.
“Mentally our kids were never in this game,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said.
“We did not do anything we wanted to throughout the whole 80 minutes. This was a team we should have beaten, but we let ourselves beat us.
“We made a poor decision on the lone goal they scored early in the game and they never had another decent chance all evening,” he said. “Our defense: (Abi) Waters, (Maddie) Grimes, (Kaitlyn) Williams, and (Brianna) Hellmann-Sainz were pretty solid most the night.”
Goalkeeper Nora Mendoza recorded five saves.
McKenna Davis scored the goal for Howell North, assisted by Jackie Jolly.
Cassie Hodgkins recorded the shutout.
“We never could get more than two girls interested in our offensive possessions all night,” Fischer said.
“Our midfielders and forwards need to be more focused throughout our games and not have as many mental lapses as the game goes on.”
Washington next plays Tuesday on the road at Wentzville Liberty.
The varsity game is set for a 6:30 p.m. start in another conference contest.