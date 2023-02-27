Festus’ basketball Lady Tigers were able to secure the final win before districts with a 64-23 win over Pacific.
The Lady Indians (8-18) fell on the road to Festus (15-10) Thursday in the regular-season finale.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Festus’ basketball Lady Tigers were able to secure the final win before districts with a 64-23 win over Pacific.
The Lady Indians (8-18) fell on the road to Festus (15-10) Thursday in the regular-season finale.
Festus jumped out to a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Tigers remained in front, 39-19, at the half, and 48-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Pacific’s full statistics were not available at print deadline. The team was without three regular members of its rotation.
Trinity Brandhorst led Pacific in scoring with eight points.
A trio of Lady Tigers achieved double digits in scoring, led by Josie Allen’s 24 points.
Ciara McDonald hit 13 points and Mya Courtois scored 11.
Other scorers included Elizabeth Skaggs (six points), Addison Smith (four), Olivia Madden (two), Alyzah Scaggs (two) and Jersey Latham (one).
Latham and McDonald were the rebound leaders with six apiece.
Allen grabbed seven steals and passed for five assists.
Skaggs also passed for five assists.
Pacific is the No. 8 seed in the Class 5 District 5 Tournament next week at Washington High School. The Lady Indians play No. 1 Helias Catholic in the first round Thursday at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.