After the St. Francis Borgia baseball defense frustrated Festus in the early frames, the Tigers finally broke through in the fourth inning of Saturday’s Class 5 state championship game.
Festus (27-8) tallied three runs in the top of the fourth to bust up a 1-1 tie and added to the lead every frame thereafter on the way to defeating Borgia (25-6) for the title Saturday, 8-1, at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “There are only two teams in the state that make it to this game and we made a Class 5 championship game as a Class 4 sized school. They should be nothing but proud of what they accomplished. Just a great year.”
Festus struck for one run in the first inning, but Borgia found the answer on senior Kabren Koelling’s RBI single in the bottom of the second.
The Borgia defense turned three double plays in the contest, including one in the second inning and one to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the third.
After Festus added three runs in the fourth, the Tigers scored another run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
“They had some things go their way and things didn’t go our way and that happens in baseball, but you have to fight through that kind of stuff,” Struckhoff said. “They were just the better team today. They outhit us. They outpitched us. They played smarter baseball for the most part, and it was tough for us to get behind and try to stay within yourself. Everybody wants to help the team out as much as possible and we made some over-aggressive mistakes.”
Borgia turned to junior Caden Carroll on the mound for the contest. Carroll fired 5.2 innings and surrendered seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Reagan Kandlbinder pitched the last 1.1 innings and allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts.
Tanner McPherson and Kandlbinder led the Borgia offense with two hits apiece.
Kandlbinder doubled, singled, walked and scored.
McPherson doubled and singled.
Koelling singled with one RBI.
Justin Mort and Drew Eckhoff each singled.
Noah Hendrickson and Tyler Kromer both drew a walk.
Mason Schirmer was the winning pitcher for Festus. In 5.2 innings, he allowed one run on six hits, one hit batter and three walks with two strikeouts.
Nate Moore closed out the win with 1.1 shutout innings, one strikeout, one hit batter and one hit allowed.
Festus held Borgia to one run just 24 hours after shutting out Ft. Zumwalt South in the semifinals, 2-0.
“Schirmer has been their No. 1 most of the year,” Struckhoff said. “Ian Brown (who pitched the shutout Friday), came in midway through the season from an injury and he was back, so they had two really good arms. Their relief came in and was just as good. They’re a solid, deep, pitching staff too, in addition to their lineup, so they’re just a really good baseball team.”
The Festus bats totaled 13 hits, all singles, starting with three apiece from Brady Nolen and Tyler Bizzle.
Jeremiah Cunningham and Schirmer added two hits apiece.
Hayden Bates, Jackson Gross and Wyatt Huskey each added one hit.
Tyler Reece and Cole Skaggs were hit by pitches.
Runs were scored by Cunningham, Bates, Bizzle, Gross, Huskey, Brayden Montgomery and Reece.
Nolen drove in three runs. Cunningham, Bates, Bizzle, Schirmer and Huskey were each credited with one RBI.
“They can swing the bat,” Struckhoff said. “Up and down the lineup, they got guys on. We knew coming in they were going to hit the ball, from the scouting reports, and they proved it. They’re a very athletic team and had good speed on the bases too.”
This was the first state championship for Festus after the Tigers came up short in three previous trips to the state tournament, including a runner-up finish in Class 5 in 2022.
Borgia made its fifth appearance at the state tournament, its first since winning the Class 4 state title in 2019.