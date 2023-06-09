After the St. Francis Borgia baseball defense frustrated Festus in the early frames, the Tigers finally broke through in the fourth inning of Saturday’s Class 5 state championship game.

Festus (27-8) tallied three runs in the top of the fourth to bust up a 1-1 tie and added to the lead every frame thereafter on the way to defeating Borgia (25-6) for the title Saturday, 8-1, at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark.