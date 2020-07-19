Festus Post 253 managed something no other team has done this season.
The Festus AA program swept a doubleheader from Pacific’s A team Tuesday in Jefferson County. Festus took the opener, 6-0, and claimed the nightcap, 6-2.
Pacific (17-7) had not been swept in a doubleheader all season long. Washington Post 218 defeated Pacific in three of five meetings, this season, but all were single games. Jefferson City and Elsberry also won against Pacific.
Pacific was scheduled to host the St. Louis Sting Wednesday in another doubleheader.
First Game
In the opener, Festus had five different pitchers combine for the shutout win.
Post 253 scored four times in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
“We ran into trouble early in the first and dug ourselves a hole with errors and walks,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said.
The other runs were scored in the fifth and sixth innings. Pacific outhit Festus, 8-7, and made all four of the game’s errors.
Jackson Gross started and went 1.1 innings, allowing two hits and a hit batter while striking out three.
Cody Gibson pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Trent Ellis went an inning, allowing two hits and striking out one.
Sam Stokes pitched two innings, allowing two hits.
Canyon Stout finished the game, walking one and striking out one.
Gross was credited with the win.
Cade Martin started for Pacific and went three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
“Cade settled in after that inning and kept us close,” Carter said.
Ethan Simpson pitched the last three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, one walk and three hit batters.
Offensively, Weston Kulick paced the offense with three hits. Jack Meyer added two hits.
Andrew Payne, Matt Reincke and Ryan Bruns all had one hit apiece.
“We hit the ball well, gathering eight hits,” Carter said. “We just didn’t have any guys at the right time leaving eight runners on base. We had chances all game but couldn’t capitalize.”
Simpson drew Pacific’s lone walk. Cole Hansmann and Tyler Trower were hit by pitches.
Stout had two hits, including a double, to lead Festus.
Nate Moore and Stokes also doubled. Ellis, Anthony Simon and Nate Pruneau singled.
Jaxin Patterson, Gross and Gibson walked. Stokes was hit by pitches twice. Ellis, Gibson and Jack Hueter also were hit by pitches.
Gibson, Gross, Patterson and Stout each stole a base.
Stokes scored twice. Patterson, Stout, Moore and Hueter scored once.
Stout drove in two runs. Stokes and Ellis each had one RBI.
Second Game
The teams reversed roles in the second game with Festus hitting first. Post 253 scored three times in the top of the third. Pacific got onto the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Both teams scored in the seventh. Festus added three more runs and Pacific scored once.
Festus outhit Pacific, 7-4. Each team was charged with two errors.
Bruns started the game for Pacific and went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out seven and was charged with the loss.
“We had a much better start to this game than the last one,” said Carter. “Ryan was solid for us on the mound for five innings giving up three runs with seven strikeouts.”
Hansmann pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. He fanned one.
Pacific’s hits were singles by Trevor Klund, Kulick, Wesley Branson and Luke Meyer.
Joey Mach walked twice. Simpson, Bruns and Martin each walked once.
Branson was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Meyer also stole a base.
Hansmann and Ayden Biedenstein scored the runs. Meyer had an RBI.
“Offensively, we hit the ball hard but right at the defense,” Carter said. “We had a great opportunity in the fifth to put runs on the board with bases loaded and no outs, but couldn’t capitalize. We have to be able to produce runs in those situations. Tonight was definitely a night of missed opportunities.”
Festus sent five pitchers to the hill.
Jason Day started and pitched two innings, allowing two hits and one walk.
Hueter was the winning pitcher, going two innings while allowing an unearned run on a walk. He struck out one.
Cole Skaggs pitched 1.2 innings, allowing a walk and a hit batter while striking out four.
Pruneau pitched an inning, allowing a run on two hits and two walks. He struck out a pair.
Simon got the final out.
Gibson doubled while Patterson, Jaxon Day, Gibson, Christian Groner, Skaggs, Conner McDonald and Bryce Schrader singled.
Patterson, Aiden Moutray, Schrader and Connor Hamilton walked.
Day, McDonald, Henry Roux and Schrader stole bases.
Patterson scored twice. Day, McDonald, Schrader and Hamilton each scored once.
Gibson drove in two runs. Patterson and Day had one RBI apiece.