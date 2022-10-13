The tide of momentum ebbed for the Pacific football Indians in the second half of Week 7.
What was a one-possession difference on the scoreboard at the intermission turned into a runaway victory for visiting Festus (3-4), 55-24, on homecoming night for Pacific (0-7).
Pacific drew first blood in the contest, marching down the field on the opening drive to hit paydirt on a 36-yard scamper by freshman running back Colton Kossuth.
After Festus answered with a score of their own, Pacific’s second drive stalled out in the red zone, a problem that would also arise later in the contest.
“(We were) not able to finish in the red zone in second half and struggled to get stops,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said.
A blocked punt just before the end of the first quarter allowed Festus to get a short field and hold a 20-7 lead at the end of the first 12 minutes.
Pacific chipped back in the second quarter and the Tigers went into the break up by only six, 27-21.
A 27-yard field goal by Kossuth in the third quarter ended up being the only score the Indians could muster in the second half while Festus pulled away behind four more touchdowns.
Statistics
Kossuth finished the game with 197 rushing yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.
Quarterback Seth Stack was 9-24 passing for 157 yards and an interception. He ran six times for 35 yards.
Raidon Fowler ran five times for 15 yards and two scores.
Arion Echols carried one time for one yard.
Jaden Thomas was the top receiver with five catches for 98 yards. He carried once for a two-yard loss.
Bryce Brick (40 yards), Izach Reeder (13) and Weston Kulick (seven) caught one pass apiece.
Pacific’s defensive statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.
Quarterback Essian Smith and running back Hayden Bates did the heavy lifting for the Festus offense.
Smith ran five times for 173 yards and two scores. He was also 2-2 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Bates ran 14 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns.
Week 8
Next on the Indians’ docket is a Week 8 road game at Hermann (6-1).
The lone loss for the Bearcats has been a 6-0 Week 6 contest against Sullivan. The Eagles hold a 30-0 win over Pacific from Week 5.
Hermann has a 3-1 record against the Four Rivers Conference, winning over St. Clair, 25-7, Owensville, 38-16, and St. James, 38-6.
The Bearcats are able to score in numerous ways, evidenced primarily by senior Parker Anderson, who has scored both as a running back and wide receiver and presents a threat to throw the ball after taking a handoff if his running lane is closed off.
Anderson leads the team in rushing yards with 669, adding five scores. He’s caught six passes for 92 yards and four scores.
Conner Coffey is another key playmaker with 636 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground along with nine catches for 197 yards and a score.
Braedon Englert is another favorite target for quarterback Trenton Lampkin, pulling in 10 passes for 189 yards and three scores on the year.
Pacific won a shootout with the Bearcats last season, 49-43. The teams have been relatively even in the head-to-head series since 2010. Hermann has won six of the past 11 games.
District
Pacific remains the No.7 seed in Class 4 District 2 with 13.86 points.
As it stands, that would send the Indians to Rockwood Summit (6-1, 51.61 points) in Week 10.
Summit holds the No. 2 seed, trailing No. 1 St. Mary’s (6-1, 54.57) by just three points.
Winning all their game has not been enough to get Union (7-0, 47.83) higher than the No. 3 seed in the district.
Filling out seeds No. 4-6 are Gateway (3-4, 30.18), Windsor (3-4, 27.19) and Affton (3-4, 26.1).
Box Score
FES - 20+7+14+14=55
PAC - 7+14+3+0=24
First Quarter
PAC — Colton Kossuth 36 run (Kossuth kick), 10:12
FES — Hayden Bates 28 run (Bates kick), 8:48
FES — Bates 43 run (Bates kick), 2:05
FES — Arhmad Branch 32 pass from Essian Smith (kick failed), 0:13
Second Quarter
PAC — Raidon Fowler 8 run (Kossuth kick), 9:55
FES — Smith 69 run (Bates kick), 9:09
PAC — Fowler 1 run (Kossuth kick), 0:15
Third Quarter
FES — Bates 50 run (kick failed), 11:01
PAC — Kossuth 27 field goal, 6:50
FES — Landen Yates 11 run (Yates pass from Jeremiah Cunningham), 3:26
Fourth Quarter
FES — Smith 80 run (Branch pass from Smith), 11:41
FES — Leuntae Williams 3 run (kick failed), 9:22