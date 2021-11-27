The home team started the season in the win column.
Unfortunately for the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs (0-1), that was the host Festus Lady Tigers (1-0) Monday, 62-32.
Festus opened up a 16-6 lead after one quarter and held a 34-15 edge at halftime.
After three periods, the score stood at 49-24.
Ava Brand and Vada Moore scored 10 points apiece to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Brand finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds.
“She did a great job hustling,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “She kept giving us many opportunities to score the ball.”
Vada Moore grabbed six rebounds.
Grace Moore posted six points and seven rebounds.
Phoebe Arnold scored four points and had two rebounds.
Emma Thompson chipped in two points and two rebounds.
“We did not shoot the ball very well,” Johnson said. “We did a good job running the offense. We just couldn’t put the ball in the hole.”
Josie Allen led Festus with a 25-point night.
Kinsey Benack also got into double figures with 12 points.
Samantha Helbrueck and Lily Knickman finished with nine points apiece.
Emily Holt added three points.
Mya Courtois and Bailey Propst chipped in with two points apiece.
Benack dished out eight assists.
Knickman grabbed five rebounds.
Allen snatched three steals.
St. Clair is next scheduled to play in its home opener Friday, Dec. 3, against Herculaneum at 7 p.m.