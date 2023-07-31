The stage was set for one more Washington-Festus showdown.
Festus Post 253 (27-11) earned the right to join Washington Post 218 in the Missouri American Legion Baseball Senior State Tournament championship round Wednesday afternoon, defeating Jackson Post 158 (11-10) in the losers’ bracket final, 8-1.
The win for Festus set up a rematch with Post 218 from the winners’ bracket final 24 hours prior. Washington won the rematch, 14-2, to clinch the state championship and move onto the Mid-South Regional Tournament next week.
Jackson scored its lone run in the top of the first inning to enjoy a brief lead over Post 253.
Festus answered with one run in the home half of the first and then pushed its way ahead and didn’t look back.
Post 253 added two runs in the bottom of the second inning, one in the third and four in the fourth.
Dylan Black pitched one inning and allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks.
Zach Reynolds pitched the final six innings and held Jackson off the scoreboard with one strikeout, allowing three hits and two walks with one hit batter.
Festus put together 12 hits, three of which came off the bat of catcher Tyler Bizzle.
Bizzle doubled, singled twice and scored twice.
Ian Brown doubled, singled, scored and drove in three runs.
Jackson Gross doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Black singled twice, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Reynolds tripled and scored.
Canyon Stout singled, walked, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
For Jackson, Lane Vangennip was the starting pitcher. He lasted 3.2 innings, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Jacob Johnson pitched the final 2.1 innings and allowed no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and one hit batter.
Seth Abernathy singled twice to account for half of the Post 158 hits in the contest.
Landon Watkins singled, walked and scored.
Garrison Brown singled and stole a base.
Carson Birk walked and was hit by a pitch.
The game had a half-hour delay before the start due to a thunderstorm which passed through Sedalia.
