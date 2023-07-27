It’s familiar territory.
The last two unbeaten teams in a state tournament are one team from Washington and one from Festus.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s familiar territory.
The last two unbeaten teams in a state tournament are one team from Washington and one from Festus.
Like in the MSHSAA Class 5 state championship, played between Festus and St. Francis Borgia, the Missouri American Legion Senior State Tournament winners’ bracket final comes down to Festus Post 253 against Washington Post 218 after the teams advanced through Monday’s first two rounds without a blemish.
The game takes place Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Post 253 (26-10) scored a 9-2 win over Oak Grove Post 379 (16-19) Monday to earn its way there.
Festus tallied two runs in the first inning, one in the second and then put the game away with a six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth.
Oak Grove scored both its runs in the top of the third.
Ian Brown was the winning pitcher for Post 253. In six innings, he allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Devin Black finished out the win with a shutout seventh inning. He allowed two hits and struck out one.
Festus rapped out 11 hits, getting multiple knocks from four players — Cohen Linderer, Samuel Stokes, Brown and Canyon Stout.
Stokes tripled, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Stout doubled, singled, walked and scored twice.
Brown doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored once and drove in two.
Linderer singled twice, stole a base and drove in a run.
Dylan Black singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in one.
Tyler Bizzle singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Jackson Gross singled and drove in a run.
Zach Reynolds was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Devin Black was hit by a pitch and scored.
For Oak Grove, Nicholas Reeves pitched the first 4.2 innings and allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and three walks, recording two strikeouts and hitting one batter.
Jordan Hall pitched 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout and two hit batters.
Matthew Lindsey recorded two of Post 379’s six hits, all singles.
Hall, Reeves, Sheldon Dean and Brayson Stewart added one hit apiece.
Walks were issued to Reeves, Kaden Kinzel and Lindsey.
Lindsey and Stewart each scored once.
Hall was credited with one RBI.
Stewart stole a base.
The tournament is slated to run at least through Wednesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.