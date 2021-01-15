St. Clair stayed in the fight, but ultimately fell to Festus Monday.
The visiting Tigers (10-4) notched the win, 56-45, over the shorthanded Bulldogs (2-7).
St. Clair was down two starters in the contest.
“I was extremely proud of our effort,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We were without Wes (Hinson) and Zach (Browne), and I think Festus is one of the best teams that we play. We didn’t back down from them at all and played hard for four quarters. They are very talented offensively and I thought our defense did a good job containing them.”
Senior Chase Walters narrowly missed out on a double-double, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds in the game. He also made three assists, one steal and one block.
“Chase finished around the rim well and continues to battle every night,” Isgrig said.
Also scoring were Blaine Downey (eight points), Anthony Broeker (six), Austin Dunn (six), Hayden Johnson (three), Isaac Nunez (two) and AJ Blankenship (one).
“Austin Dunn did a good job handling the ball against their press and really played hard on defense,” Isgrig said. “Their point guard is super talented and I thought Austin did a great job holding him to nine points.”
Nunez grabbed six rebounds. Others contributing off the glass included Broeker (five rebounds), Downey (four), Johnson (three), Blankenship (one) and Dunn (one).
Downey recorded three assists. Blankenship, Broeker, Dunn and Nunez were credited with two assists apiece.
Nunez grabbed three steals. Broeker stole two. Downey and Johnson each had one steal.
Next for St. Clair is a road game Thursday at Newburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.