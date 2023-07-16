Taking advantage of 11 walks and five hit batters, the Festus Post 253 Freshmen rolled on to victory Wednesday in the opening round of the Missouri State Tournament in Jackson.
Post 253 (43-10-2) opened tournament play at the state event in Jackson with a 15-2 shellacking of Sedalia Post 642 (7-20).
The victory moved Festus into the winners’ bracket semifinals Thursday against the host team, Jackson Post 158. Sedalia dropped into the losers’ bracket for an elimination game against Washington Post 218 Navy.
Neither team scored in the first two innings, but Festus opened things up with three runs in the top of the third inning.
That opened the floodgates as Post 253 tallied seven more runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.
Post 642 managed both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth, but that was too little, too late to prevent an early conclusion to the contest via mercy rule.
Adding to its long list of free bases, Post 253 posted eight hits.
Henry Brown tripled, singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Gus Drienen singled twice, walked twice, scored once and concluded the game with five runs batted in.
Hunter Hoban tripled, was hit by the pitch twice and scored three times.
Brayden Good singled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Josh Stewart singled, walked and drove in a run.
Cole Malusky singled, walked, stole a base and drove in a run.
Jackson Ijames walked three times, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Parker Perry walked twice and scored twice.
Lane Kohler was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Cooper Schilly walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Malusky was the team’s winning pitcher. In 3.2 shutout innings, he struck out six and allowed five hits with two walks.
Hoban closed out the game on the mound. In 1.1 innings, he allowed two unearned runs on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
For Sedalia, Bovey Clark and Casey Vanhorn both singled twice.
Bryer Harris, Blake Abey and Kinzer Chambers each collected one single.
Logan Brown, Max Edwards and Harris each walked once.
Clark and Harris scored the two Sedalia runs as a result of the same error.
Chambers pitched 3.1 innings, allowing five runs on three hits, one hit batter and five walks. He struck out three.
Tyler Hiatt was the first pitcher out of the bullpen. He allowed five runs on three walks and one hit and two hit batsmen, but did not record an out.
Edwards got the final two outs of the fourth inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Brown pitched the final inning. He hit two batters and allowed three runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
The eight-team double-elimination tournament concludes with the championship round Sunday.
