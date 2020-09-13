Scoring five times in the first half, the Festus soccer Tigers were well on their way to a home win Thursday.
Festus (1-2) added four more goals in the second half for a 9-1 victory against St. Clair (0-2).
Zach Browne scored for the Bulldogs, assisted by Hayden Johnson.
St. Clair goalkeeper Collin Thacker made 12 saves.
The Bulldogs were short-handed with multiple players unavailable.
“We only had one sub on the bench and couldn’t keep up,” Head Coach Casey Dildine said.
Festus keeper Jack Uskiwich turned in five saves.
The Tigers were led by a four-goal performance by Alec Bell and another hat trick on three goals from Stephen Darden.
Collin Brewer and Dawson Little scored one goal apiece.
Bell and Darden each made three assists.
Little and Conner McDonald were both credited with one assist.
St. Clair hosts Pacific in conference play Monday at 5 p.m.