For the third time this season, a Pacific football game has been decided by fewer than six points.
The Indians (2-5) fell on the road in Week 7 at Festus (4-3), 35-32.
Much like previous encounters, the points swung to and fro, but Festus was able to get two key defensive stops in the fourth quarter, allowing the Tigers to win in comeback fashion.
“I thought we played for sure better than we have defensively thus far,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “We had opportunity in the fourth quarter and just didn’t finish it.”
After one quarter, Festus held a 14-6 advantage. The score stood at 21-18 in the Tigers’ favor going into halftime.
Pacific blanked Festus in the third quarter while adding two scores to take a 32-21 lead into the final period.
“I felt like we were really efficient on offense,” Day said. “We punted a few times, but we were efficient. We mixed in the run and the pass. I felt really good about what we were able to do offensively.”
The Indians compiled 247 rushing yards and 141 yards through the air in the contest.
After Festus broke an 88-yard touchdown pass to pull within one possession in the fourth quarter, Pacific had its final two drives stopped mid-drive around the opposing 40-yard line. One drive was stopped on a fourth-and-two play, and then the Tigers came up with a clutch takeaway, forcing the turnover.
“Those plays are the ones that make the game,” Day said.
Stats
Pacific’s senior running back Makai Parton carried 19 times for 139 yards and four of the team’s five touchdowns. He caught three passes for 70 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Meyer was 13-19 passing for 141 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
On the ground, Meyer carried 16 times for 108 yards. He also ran in the team’s only successful two-point conversion.
Ethan Hall made six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Trenton Johnson caught four passes for 23 yards.
Defensively, the Indians sacked Festus quarterback Cole Rickermann five times.
Pat Eversmeyer made two sacks and recovered a fumble.
Raidon Fowler, Nathaniel Knaff and Izach Reeder each recorded one sack.
Reeder was in on nine stops in the contest, leading the team.
Other tacklers included Johnson (seven), Fowler (six), Eversmeyer (six), Matt Austin (four), Weston Kulick (four), Hall (three), Knaff (three), Jason Kossuth (three), Tyler Jones (three), Blake McKay (three), Meyer (three), Jaden Thomas (two), Denton Coffey (one), Matt Kristopeit (one), Cade Martin (one), Parton (one) and Ted Toney (one).
Week 8
It’s homecoming week for the Indians, who host Four Rivers Conference rival Hermann (3-4, 2-2) this coming Friday.
Pacific will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak as Hermann comes into the game on the heels of back-to-back losses at Sullivan, 32-7, in Week 6 and at home against St. Clair, 31-26, in Week 7.
However, the Bearcats have a key win, 36-35, against Owensville in Week 5. The Dutchmen won in Owensville against Pacific in Week 6, 57-42.
Head-to-head has favored Hermann slightly for the past decade, with the Bearcats winning six of the last 10 matchups. Hermann has won the last two meetings, including a 34-14 contest in Hermann last year.
District standings
Vashon (6-0, 50.74) remains atop Class 4 District 2 despite taking Week 7 off.
Union (7-0, 48.11) currently holds the No. 2 seed, followed by Gateway (3-3, 30.19).
Pacific currently ranks as the No. 4 seed, which, if things stay the same through the final two weeks, would see the Indians hosting No. 5 Windsor (3-4, 25.14).
Rounding out the district are Affton (1-6, 16.42) and Confluence Prep Academy (0-3, 11.45).