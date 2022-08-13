With 18 races, motocross capped the Washington Town & Country Fair motorsports events Sunday.
The biggest of the races were the 250cc A and Open A races, which each paid the winner $1,400.
Fenton’s Michael Hicks swept both of those races, winning both the heat and feature events.
Grant Harlan of Justin, Texas, placed second in both races.
Theodore Pauli of Edwardsville, Illinois, was third in both events.
Rounding out the field in the 250 A were Preston Taylor of Hastings, Nebraska; Adam Gulley of Wright City; Ryan Parks of Washington; Aaron Gulley of Columbia and Brett Richardson of Park Hills.
In the Open A, Taylor placed fourth with Adam Gulley fifth, Aaron Gulley sixth, Parks seventh and Richardson eighth.
Results for the other races were:
• 250cc Intermediate B — St. Clair’s Ace Enloe won both the heat and feature events. Joseph Wegrzyn of Moscow Mills placed second.
• 250cc Novice C — Union’s Nathan Keith was the winner, surging from fifth in the heat race. Mark Schaeffer of Hillsboro placed second with Dylan Burkett of Freeburg, Illinois, third.
Rounding out the top five were Vandalia, Illinois, rider Logan Nance and Pacific’s Blake Sharp.
A total of 11 started in the feature.
• 65cc Open — Labadie’s Jamie Witzig was the winner in both the heat and feature. Second place went to Liam Kelly of St. Peters with Colt Rosentreter of Carlinville, Illinois, third.
Rounding out the top five were O’Fallon’s Parker McDonald and Stoutsville’s Parker Shortridge. There were 11 in the feature event.
• 50cc (4-6) — Bonne Terre’s Chase Rawson captured both the heat and feature races. Nicholas Edwards of Richwoods ran second in both events.
Rounding out the top five were Wright City’s Gage Blair, Carlinsville, Illinois’ Ty Rosentreter and Arnold’s Kolby Yates.
There were six who started the feature.
• 50cc (7-8) — In the slightly older children’s race, Bethalto, Illinois, rider Matthew Livingston swept the heat and main events.
Sam St. John of St. Charles was second with Bethalto, Illinois, rider Callie Davis third.
Gage Tillman of Foley was fourth with Labadie’s Cash King taking fifth. There were eight in the event.
• Supermini (12-16) — Cole Betts of Defiance rocketed from last to first in the main event to claim the top prize.
Luke St. John of St. Charles, the heat winner, was second. Hunter Carlisle of Bethalto, Illinois placed third with Washington’s Trenton Dooley fourth and Wentzville’s Grant Anderson fifth.
• Motorcycle Beginner — The most popular class with 22 entered and 18 starting the feature race was won by Ty Isenberger. He also won a heat race.
Dominic Davison, Blaine Brady, Union’s Cameron Julius and Washington’s Nathan Key rounded out the top five.
Union’s Gabe Luna, a heat winner, placed sixth.
Hometowns were not provided for the top three finishers.
• 65cc 7-9 — Labadie’s Jamie Witzig won a second 65cc event, moving from third in the heat to first in the feature.
O’Fallon’s Parker McDonald was second with Urijah James of Foristell taking third.
Colt Rosentreter of Carlinville, Illinois, was fourth with Austin Ballman of Marthasville fifth.
There were 12 riders in the main event.
• 65cc 10-11 — Wentzville’s Colton Chaplin swept the heat and feature races. Liam Kelly of St. Peters was second with Columbia’s Greyson Knigge third. Elsberry’s Teegan Clemonds rounded out the field.
• Big Bike Open — Enloe dominated, winning both the heat race and main event. The St. Clair rider was followed by Hillsboro’s Mark Schaeffer, Ty Isenberger (no hometown listed), Union’s Ricky Dickerson and Old Monroe’s Andrew Patterson. Samuel Hoffman of Owensville was the other finisher.
• 50cc Open — Matthew Livingston of Bethalto, Illinois, was a double winner in the division.
Sam St. John of St. Charles was second while Cash King of Labadie took third.
The biggest climb belonged to Bethalto, Illinois, rider Callie Davis, who went from 13th in the heat race to fourth in the feature. Bonne Terre’s Chase Rawson rounded out the top five.
There were 13 starters in the event.
• 85cc 9-11 — Defiance’s Cole Betts won both the heat and feature races. Bethalto, Illinois, racer Hunter Carlisle was second in the main event with Colton Chaplin of Wentzville taking third.
Rounding out the top five were Imperial’s Hunter Glore and Columbia’s Greyson Knigge.
There were six starters in the feature after eight started the heat race.
• 85cc 12-15 — In a three-rider race, Luke St. John of St. Charles won with Washington’s Trenton Dooley second and St. Clair’s Kaden Hawkins third.
• Open Intermediate B — St. Clair’s Ace Enloe won again, claiming the heat and feature races.
Joseph Wegrzyn of Moscow Mills was the runner-up with Nicholas Hastie (no hometown listed) third and Ted Schweitzer of St. Jacob, Illinois, fourth.
• Open Novice C — Calvin Davis of Bethalto, Illinois, won both the heat and feature while Gage Marshall, Charlie Mergenthal and Austin Schmutz (no hometowns listed) were next.
Freeburg, Illinois, rider Dylan Burkett was fifth.
There were 15 starters in the main event.
• Youth Beginner — Fenton’s Ayden Oggesen zoomed from the second spot to win the feature race. St. Clair’s Kaden Hawkins was second.
Heat winner Mercede Feutzal of Washington was third with St. Clair’s Jason Lange fourth. Nolie Finnegan of Belle placed fifth.
There were 13 in the heat race and 12 in the feature event.