Two members of the Union High School girls soccer Lady ’Cats received top honors from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association in its Class 3 Region 3 honors.
Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey was named the coach of the year - public, in the postseason awards. Fennessey led the Lady ’Cats past Springfield Catholic in the quarterfinal round between Class 3 District 5 and District 6.
District 6 winner Springfield Catholic had Head Coach Ben Timson honored as the coach of the year - private.
Freshman goalkeeper Ali Thwing was named the regional goalkeeper of the year. Thwing allowed just one goal in four matches from in the district and quarterfinal events.
Glendale senior forward Reilly Heman was named the player of the year while Capital City senior Brooklynn Greene was named the offensive player of the year and Glendale senior defender Riley Whisenhunt was the defensive player of the year.
Union had four players make the all-region team with Thwing, sophomore defender Holly Pipes, senior forward Addison Williford and junior midfielder Mya Minor honored.
Three Washington players also were named to the team with junior midfielder Avery Lanemann, freshman forward Sammy Williams and sophomore midfielder Addison Vodnansky selected to the team.
In Class 3 Region 1, two Pacific players made the all-region team. Senior defender Lauren Langenbacher and junior forward Lexi Clark were picked for the team. Pacific was defeated by eventual third-place finisher Ursuline Academy in the opening round of the Class 3 District 2 Tournament.
In Class 2 Region 2, St. Clair had two players, senior forwards Kennedy Travis and Izzy Tiepelman, named to the all-region team.
St. Clair fell to eventual third-place finisher Whitfield in the district semifinals.
Owensville, which lost in the first round of the district tournament, placed senior midfielder Kylie Kitchen on the all-region team.
St. Francis Borgia, the Class 1 District 4 champion, had one player named to the all-region team, junior midfielder Madi Lieberoff.
