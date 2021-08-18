He’s back.
Matt Fennessey, Union’s most successful soccer coach, has returned to lead the boys soccer Wildcats.
Fennessey stepped down from coaching the boys after the 2015 season. He led the team to a district title that season.
Following 2015, Fennessey concentrated on the girls soccer team and has led that squad to three state tournaments with a best finish of third last spring.
Fennessey replaces his former teammate, Josh Wideman, in charge of the boys this season.
“It is good to be back on the field working with these young men, though,” Fennessey said. “The coaching staff is excited and ready to go.”
Union went 18-4-1 last year, winning the Four Rivers Conference title and reaching the Class 3 District 6 semifinals before falling to St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Fennessey said 31 reported on the first day of practices.
“We are expecting that a couple more will show up this week yet,” Fennessey said. “I was pleased with the effort that we had for the first day. We are nowhere near in the shape that we need to be, though. We have a lot of work to do in that department.”
Union will play in a jamboree at Rockwood Summit Thursday. Borgia also will be there.
Union plays Rockwood Summit at 5:45 p.m. and Borgia at 6:30 p.m.
The Wildcats open at Northwest Aug. 27.