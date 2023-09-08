Comets burn bright, but they also run fast.
At least the ones from Fatima do. Fatima scored 33 points to win the boys race Saturday at the New Haven Cross Country Invitational and also scored 28 points to win the girls race.
Pacific finished as the boys runner-up with 70 points, followed by Owensville (83), New Bloomfield (112) and Union (138).
“Our team had many successes on Saturday and I am very proud of all their hard work,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said. “It’s a great start to the season.”
On the girls side, only Hermann (43) and Union (52) fielded enough runners to record a team score other than Fatima.
Individually, a pair of Gasconade County runners took the top spots with Hermann’s Nolan Kopp (16:47.51) crossing the finish line first for the boys and Owensville’s Ilene Limberg (19:51.15) taking first for the girls.
Kopp was followed in the boys race by back-to-back Fatima runners in second and third, Michael Gabelsberger (16:51.45) and Cody Berhhorst (17:17.62).
Pacific’s Dylan Stout finished fourth in 17:23.62.
Rounding out the top 10 were Bourbon’s Brett Payne (17:40.44), Union’s Taylor Meyer (17:42.54), Owensville’s Felix Guerrero (17:45.76) and Zachary Holtmeyer (17:57.13) and Fatima’s Michael Groene (18:01.72) and Tyler Kloeppel (18:07.66).
Fatima’s girls placed two in the top three with Lauren Berhorst (20:36.75) ranking second and Brie Massman (20:51.79) third.
Winfield’s Falyn Davidson (20:53.78) and St. Dominic’s Megan Osterholt (21:13.1) placed fourth and fifth.
Filling out the top 10 were St. Dominic’s Abigail Woytus (21:14.2), North Callaway’s Pressley Schmauch (21:28.06), Union’s Viola Johanson (21:37.34), Calvary Lutheran’s Sonya Brunner (21:40.81) and Owensville’s Hannah Gehlert (22:00.26).
Following Stout for the Indians were teammates Ben Smith (12th, 18:10.55), Sean Wigger (13th, 18:16), Joseph Murphy (21st, 19:06.34) and Cody Stahl (33rd, 20:18.02).
Nick Bollinger (35th, 20:27.64), Tyler Lutes (37th, 20:36.16), Ethan Carr (39th, 20:53.85) and Noah Arneson (53rd, 22:44.57) also ran for the Wildcats.
St. Francis Borgia was represented by Jacob Posinski, who placed 36th in 20:36.16.
New Haven also fielded a single lone male varsity runner, Ryan Steinbeck, who ranked 41st in 21:19.11.
On the girls side, Johanson was followed for the Lady ’Cats by Abigail Spurgeon (16th, 22:40.13), Cordelia Schreck (27th, 25:06.01), Amy Schreck (38th, 27:14.23) and Olivia Mehringer (46th, 29:42.83).
Sydney Grubb ran 15th for the Lady Shamrocks in 22:24. Her New Haven teammate, Janelle Cronin, placed 25th in 24:26.
“As far as my team’s performances, I was very pleased with how they all ran,” New Haven Head Coach Wendy Scheer said. “Notable performances were by senior Sydney Grubb and junior Ryan Steinbeck.”
Pacific’s Grace Dryer placed 18th with a time of 22:49.93.
Borgia ran all of its female athletes in the JV race.
Scheer said veteran help made the meet run easily.
“This was my first year as New Haven’s head coach, and I felt like the meet ran very smoothly,” Scheer said. “The meet workers are experienced and do an outstanding job. We could not put on this meet without their hard work.”
