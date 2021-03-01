In the scorebook, Thursday’s road game was a loss for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights.
Borgia (12-11) lost at Fatima (18-5), 74-60.
But, Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier feels that defeat can help his team in the playoffs.
“The last two games have been really good games,” Neier said. “They showed our kids their weaknesses and where they need to improve.”
Borgia hosts Union (12-12) Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5 District 4 Tournament. The game tips off at 6 p.m., and tickets can be obtained only by going to mshsaa.org and going through the Tickets banner.
Borgia heads into that game on a two-game slide after losses to Vianney and Fatima this week.
“They had a good team,” Neier said about Fatima. “They took advantage of our mistakes. It was a good game. They pulled away at the end on free throws. They scored 12 or 14 of their last points on free throws and went 25-29 in the game.”
Neier credited his team.
“Our kids played hard, but they made mistakes. We did not shoot the ball well from beyond the three-point line, and we got impatient at times.”
The highlight of the game was Fatima’s Lee Verslues scoring his 1,000th career point on a free throw.
The game was tied after one quarter, 17-17. Fatima held a 34-32 edge after one half and was up after three quarters, 51-44.
Grant Schroeder led Borgia’s scoring attack with 25 points. He hit three of the seven three-point baskets and went 2-3 from the free-throw line.
“Offensively, Grant played pretty well,” Neier said. “He went to the basket well.”
Max Meyers hit a trio of three-point shots and ended with 13 points.
Other Borgia scorers were Andrew Patton with nine points, Adam Rickman with six points, Andrew Dyson with five points and Ryan Kell with two points.
Fatima’s statistics were not available.