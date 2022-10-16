Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday.
Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
The Lady Bulldogs were held without a hit by the pitching combination of Taylor Baumhoer and Mia Kliethermes.
“Both of Fatima’s pitchers were outstanding,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “They faced 10 batters and struck out eight of our batters. We couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
Baumhoer fanned six batters in two innings, allowing just one batter to reach as she hit Avari Hemker with a pitch.
Hemker then stole second base.
Kliethermes struck out two of the three batters she faced to close out the third inning.
Fatima posted six runs in the first inning, five in the second and four in the third.
“We were one out away from getting to the fourth inning,” Byers said.
“Fatima is a very good team; very disciplined at the plate and very good defensively.”
The Lady Comets collected six hits and 11 walks.
Faith Jaegers and Kristen Robinson both doubled.
Hannah Heisler, Ellie Brune, Caleigh Huot and Baumhoer each singled.
Kinzey Woody, Lilly Cunningham and Huot each drew two walks.
Kaitlyn Plassmeyer, Allison Scwartze, Heisler, Jaegers and Kliethermes each walked once.
Huot scored three runs. Jaegers and Brune both scored twice.
Heisler, Woody, Schwartze, Kliethermes, Cunningham, Robertson and Emerson Williams all crossed the plate once.
Heisler was credited with three RBIs.
Plassmeyer drove in two. Brune, Huot and Robertson each drove in one.
Brune and Williams were hit by pitches.
Heisler, Brune and Jaegers each stole two bases. Williams, Plassmeyer, Woody and Kliethermes each stole once.
Cylee Schatzler pitched the first 0.1 of an inning for St. Clair, allowing six runs on no hits with seven walks.
Lindsay Simpson pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on six hits and four walks.
“I am proud of the girls, as they never gave up,” Byers said. “ It was very sad for the seniors, as it was their last game. We have a lot of work to do this off-season; we did improve and we will continue to do so.”
Fatima played St. Francis Borgia in the semifinal round of the district Thursday. The tournament is set to conclude Friday at 5:30 p.m.
