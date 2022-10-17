St. Francis Borgia’s softball run came to an end Thursday in Sullivan.
The Lady Knights (14-13) fell to top-seeded Fatima, 7-3.
“I was very proud of our team and how they competed,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Overall, we had one bad inning that was the difference in the game.”
Fatima (29-3) opened with four runs in the bottom of the first. The Lady Comets added another run in the third.
Each team scored once in the fourth. Borgia added two runs in the fifth. Fatima closed out with another run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Comets outhit Borgia, 11-6. Fatima made three errors to Borgia’s one.
Celia Gildehaus pitched for Borgia, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and four walks over six frames. She struck out four.
“Celia pitched well and gave our team a chance,”Eggert said. “We knew we had our work cut out for us at the plate, however, our girls took better and better at-bats throughout the game.”
Clara Nowak posted two hits for Borgia.
Averi Glosemeyer and Haley Puetz both doubled.
Paige Vogelgesang and Izabella Glosemeyer singled.
Puetz drew a walk.
Vogelgesang, Madi Lieberoff and Izabella Glosemeyer scored the Borgia runs.
Averi Glosemeyer drove in two. Puetz had one RBI.
“This team made a ton of progress throughout the year and fought all the way until very end,” Eggert said.
Taylor Baumhoer pitched six innings for Fatima, allowing three unearned runs on five hits and one walk. She struck out 12.
Mia Kliethermes pitched the final inning, allowing a hit.
Ellie Brune and Kliethermes each had three hits. Allison Schwartze posted two hits, including a double.
Hannah Heisler, Kinzey Woody and Faith Jaegers each singled.
Schwartze drew two walks. Heisler and Lily Cunningham walked once.
Heisler stole a base.
Heisler and Brune scored twice. Woody, Jaegers and Schwartze each scored once.
Kliethermes drove in four. Schwartze had two RBIs and Woody plated one run.
Blair Oaks-Sullivan
In the other semifinal, Sullivan’s run of four consecutive state semifinal appearances came to an end against defending Class 3 state champion Blair Oaks, 9-2.
Blair Oaks (26-7) advanced to Friday’s championship game. Sullivan ended its season at 20-13.
Sullivan scored its two runs in the top of the first. Blair Oaks tied it in the bottom of the inning and added from there, scoring one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Kayla Ulrich led Sullivan with two hits.
Molly Lohden, Alexis Funkhouser, Evvie Blankenship and Hannah Campbell each had one hit.
Ulrich and Morgan Braun each walked twice. Dorie Richardson and Hayli Venable each walked once.
Funkhouser was hit by a pitch. Lohden stole a base.
Ulrich and Braun scored the runs.
Blankenship pitched for Sullivan, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and three walks. She struck out three.
Blair Oaks had five home runs among its 11 hits with Taylor Groner rounding the bases twice. Kenadi Braun, Chesney Luebbering and Belle Boessen homered once.
Luebbering and Kally Bruce doubled.
Olivia Moyer was the winning pitcher, going the distance while allowing two runs on six hits, six walks and a hit batter. She struck out nine.
