New Haven held top-seeded Fatima to just 30 points Friday in the South Callaway Girls Basketball Tournament championship game.
However, 30 points proved to be more than enough to claim the title over the New Haven Lady Shamrocks, 30-19.
“Defensively, I could not have asked for more from our girls,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We limited the tournament MVP (Alli Robertson) to four points, and held her scoreless in the last three quarters. In total we only allowed Fatima to score three two-point field goals, and didn’t put them on the line once.”
Peirick said New Haven didn’t let Fatima use its height advantage.
“They start four girls over 5-11, and limiting their inside scoring was a point of emphasis for us,” Peirick said.
Fatima improved to 11-5 with the win while New Haven fell to 8-3.
Fatima took a 10-6 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 19-13.
The Lady Comets held a 27-13 lead through three quarters.
While Fatima was held to three two-point shots, it did hit eight three-point baskets, five from Emma Bower.
Aubri Meyer led New Haven with six points. Peyton Sumpter, Brenna Langenberg, Tressa Carver and Mackenzie Wilson each scored three points.
Wilson and Sumpter were named to the all-tournament team for New Haven.
New Haven had two three-point baskets and went 2-4 from the free-throw line.
“Offensively, we didn’t use the high/mid post or short corner well enough,” Peirick said. “They do a great job of using their length to dictate where the ball goes, and we didn’t do enough manipulating to get the ball into high leverage scoring areas.
“We would get passes to those high leverage areas, but the pass was either too late or not on the money, allowing them to close with a high hand before we could get a shot off,” he said. “We needed to shoot the ball well, and we had one of our worst shooting nights of the year — credit to Fatima.”
Robertson closed with four points. Kaitlyn Plassmeyer, Ellie Brune and Vivian Bax scored three points apiece. Morgan Luebbering added two points.
“Overall, I think we learned some things about our team through the tournament,” Peirick said. “We have a busy schedule this week, and will have to play solid fundamental basketball to make it through.”