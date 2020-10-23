New Haven wasn’t quite ready to end its home slate of games Monday.
The volleyball Lady Shamrocks went five games with Fatima, but the visiting Lady Comets escaped with the win, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12.
“I really thought that we could get a win last night,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We played pretty well the first two sets. Fatima didn’t play very well in the first part of the game, but then was able to run its offense fairly efficiently during the latter part of the game.”
With the loss, New Haven takes a 7-13-3 record into next week’s Class 1 District 12 Tournament in Otterville. The Lady Shamrocks are the top seed and will face either No. 4 Smithville or fifth-seeded Bunceton next Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Smithville and Bunceton have one win between them as of Tuesday morning.
“Now, we will begin to prepare for our postseason opponents,” said Hoener.
Hoener praised the play of one of her seniors from Monday’s match.
Maria Sheible, who has been playing libero, went back to the offense and posted nine kills to go with 13 digs, three aces, one assist and one block.
“Maria Sheible had the game of her life last night,” Hoener said. “I’m so happy for her, playing that well in her final game on the home court.”
Natalie Covington was the kills leader with 12. Hannah Rethemeyer had 10 while Ellie Westermeyer also ended with nine kills. Lucy Hoener had one kill.
Hoener was the digs leader with 19. Peyton Sumpter was next with 17 digs while Westermeyer ended with 16. Covington added 10. Rethemeyer had five digs. Lexi Feldmann was next with one.
Covington handed out 20 assists. Westermeyer posted 17. Rethemeyer had one assist.
Covington and Westermeyer served three aces apiece. Sumpter also had one.
Westermeyer posted three solo blocks. Rethemeyer had two blocks. Covington and Feldmann each had one.