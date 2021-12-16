Fatima’s Comets pulled out a narrow victory over St. Francis Borgia Regional’s boys basketball Knights Saturday, 50-48.
“It was a great game to play with a great atmosphere,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was a great experience for the kids to be able to play at Mizzou Arena.”
Playing as a part of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Norm Stewart Classic, Fatima stayed undefeated at 3-0 while Borgia dropped to 3-3.
“It was a great high school game,” Neier said. “The game went back and forth but they pulled it out in the end.”
The teams were tied after one quarter, 12-12. Fatima led at the half, 25-20, but Borgia took a one-point lead after three quarters.
“It was a hard-played game by both teams,” Neier said. “They both got after each other. Give credit to our kids. They went out to win the ballgame.”
Fatima’s Nate Brandt scored 17 points to lead Fatima. He was picked as the Gary Filbert MVP award in the game.
Borgia had three players reach double digits in scoring.
Adam Rickman led the way with 14 points, four rebounds, four steals, three blocked shots and two assists.
Rickman’s totals were for around three quarters.
“We played most of the second quarter without Adam after he got a cut below his eye,” Neier said. “He missed most of the quarter as he got bandaged up.”
Nathan Kell and Heath Landwehr both scored 11 points.
“Heath had a really good game,” Neier said. “He got us going in the first quarter.”
Landwehr added six rebounds and two assists. Kell also had one assist and one steal while hitting three of Borgia’s five three-point baskets in the game.
Grant Schroeder and Drew Fischer both scored five points.
Schroeder also had three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Fischer added six assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Sam Dunard scored two points with three rebounds and an assist.
Garren Parks grabbed five rebounds and had one assist.
Tate Marquart posted a rebound and a steal. Alec Riegel handed out one assist.
Borgia went 18-46 from the field and 5-22 from beyond the three-point arc.
“We didn’t shoot extremely well,” Neier said. “Some times, when you play in bigger venues, you can have trouble adjusting to the shooting backgrounds.”
The Knights went 7-9 from the free-throw line.
“We had a couple of three-point baskets just miss near the end,” Neier said. “One fell short and the other went in and out.”
The Knights host Duchesne Tuesday as part of a tripleheader.
The Knights play at Tolton Catholic Friday and are at Sullivan Monday.