Nothing could derail the New Haven express Monday.
Scoring the first 11 points, the Lady Shamrocks (4-1) rolled to a 52-27 win over Washington (1-3) in girls basketball action Monday in New Haven.
“Once you get that game finished, especially the way we did tonight, it feels good,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
“New Haven just came out like a steamroller and took it to us,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “All the credit to New Haven. They played a heck of a game in every way, shape and form. It was a fabulous effort by those guys.”
Mackenzie Wilson led New Haven in the game with 28 points.
She knocked down four of New Haven’s nine three-point baskets, going 8-9 from the free-throw line.
“She’s on fire,” Peirick said. “She makes my job extremely easy. She sees things on the floor that sometimes I don’t catch. She is an excellent communicator as well. She’s an outstanding talent.”
Elizabeth Reed led the Lady Jays with 13 points, hitting three of Washington’s four three-point baskets.
After a slow start, New Haven built up an 11-0 lead before Washington’s Taylor Brown hit a shot to put the Lady Jays onto the scoreboard.
“The last two games, we’ve had an emphasis of getting started offensively early,” Peirick said.
“Defense has held all year long. That’s been a constant force. Making shots early makes the job easy.”
Washington’s struggles in the first quarter were compounded when senior Ingrid Figas went down with an ankle injury in the final 30 seconds of the quarter.
“She’s had this ankle problem for a while, and it continues to bother her,” Light said. “It’s a shame. The kid’s got such a big heart as anybody. You hate to lose a kid who is such a great teammate and so spirited.”
New Haven led 12-2 after one quarter, and Wilson quickly hit a three to start the second quarter. At the half, the Lady Shamrocks were up, 32-8.
“The talk at halftime was that I know how good our team can be,” Light said. “I’m not sure they believe it. I told them we need to be the best version of ourselves in the second half. There’s nothing we can do to change the outcome of this game right now, but you can be the best version in the second half. That’s what we saw. The kids started to play a heck of a lot better. Unfortunately, we dug such a hole, and New Haven laid it onto us so hard. I was proud of how our kids got themselves together in the second half.”
New Haven continued to look to Wilson, who made the all-tournament team at last week’s Montgomery County Tournament, and she responded. New Haven was up after three quarters, 44-21, and picked up the win, 52-27.
“This finishes our run on Highway 100,” Peirick said. “We’re trying to mark off teams in the area. We’ve got two down and many more to go.”
Brenna Langenberg was New Haven’s next scorer with 10 points. She hit two three-point baskets.
Peyton Sumpter also had two three-point shots for her six points.
Aubri Meyer added three points. Natalie Covington and Jessica Underwood each scored two points, and Emma Rohlfing added one.
As a team, New Haven went 13-16 from the free-throw line.
“Our girls executed the game plan tonight,” Peirick said. “It was the second game in a row of being able to do that. We’re trending in the right direction.”
After Elizabeth Reed, Washington got five points from Gabby Lindemann.
Brown closed with four points. Olivia Reed netted three points, and Emily McCormack scored two points.
Washington hit four three-point baskets and went 3-9 from the free-throw line.
“Some young kids really stepped up and did some good things,” Light said. “We have a lot of kids who can play the game. We were able to take advantage of that heart. I was proud of the effort in the second half. It was really good.”