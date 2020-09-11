Six goals were scored Thursday in the first Four Rivers Conference boys soccer game of the season.
Half of those came from Sullivan senior Collin Farrell, who completed a hat trick to lead Sullivan (1-2-1, 1-0) to a 4-2 win at St. Clair (0-1, 0-1).
Sullivan held a 1-0 halftime lead.
“We competed with them really well,” St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said. “They didn’t score until there were 17 minutes left in the first half. We held our own pretty well, if it hadn’t been for some miscommunication and some calls that didn’t go our way. It was the best our team has played in a while and I look forward to seeing what we can do the rest of the season.”
Jacob Brooks scored the other Sullivan goal and made an assist.
Kaleb White was also credited with an assist.
“(Farrell) had a good game,” Dildine said. “He kicked one in from the far right. Losing (Ethan) Kackley is a tough loss for them, but their other two seniors have really stepped up.”
For St. Clair, Zach Browne and Conner Sikes each scored goals, assisted by Austin Dunn and Dakota Presley.
Senior goalkeeper Collin Thacker made 15 saves in the net for St. Clair.
Sullivan keeper Andrew Starr turned in four saves.
St. Clair will next be in action at Festus Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.