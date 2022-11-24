Farmington scored 10 of the final 14 points Saturday to deny Washington a win in their first game under a new head coach.
The Lady Black Knights (1-0) won on their home floor during the Farmington Civic Center Shootout, topping the Lady Jays (0-1) by five, 46-41.
Adam Meyer led the Lady Jays for the first time after taking over for retiring former Head Coach Doug Light in the offseason.
“The girls played extremely well against a very good Farmington (team),” Meyer said. “ We handled their pressure and were able to keep their guards in check. They have a very good post player and she gave us some trouble inside. We wanted to focus on being patient against their zone and sit in the gaps while we shared the basketball.”
Washington held a 37-36 lead with 6:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Farmington led at each quarterly interval, 13-9 after one period, 24-22 at halftime and 34-33 at the end of the third quarter.
Elizabeth Reed posted a team high 16 points for the Lady Jays.
Gabby Lindemann posted nine points.
Cierra Murrell chipped in eight points.
Emma Briggs and Kendall Nix added four points apiece.
“Olivia Reed did not score but handled a lot of pressure throughout the game,” Meyer said. “Olivia ran the show and did really well handling the ball. Defensively, we took two charges and were very physical. I can’t wait to see what we do in Game 2.”
Jade Roth scored 21 for Farmington, followed by teammate Anna McKinney with 10 points.
Washington next plays Tuesday at Pacific with a 7 p.m. tipoff.