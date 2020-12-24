Chris Simmons knows there’s work to be done over the Christmas break.
The Union High School boys basketball head coach saw his team fall to 4-4 for the season Tuesday night with a 65-46 home loss to Farmington (5-1).
“There are a lot of things we’ve got to improve,” Simmons said. “Defensively, we’ve got to continue to get tougher. We’re too willing to give up good looks with the mindset that we’ll get it back on the offensive end. No good team thinks that way. I still believe in the pieces that we have, but defensively, we’ve got to change it as a unit to where we have five dogs out there who are fighting together and are in position defensively.”
Union led early in the game thanks to a pair of Kaden Motley three-point baskets.
“Offensively, I thought we were much better tonight than we were against Pacific,” Simmons said. “We’ve worked a lot on that. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but that’s what magnifies the defense and rebounding so much.”
However, Farmington fought back to tie it, 8-8, late in the quarter.
A three-point shot by Bracy Blanton gave Farmington the lead. The Knights held a 13-10 advantage after one quarter.
Farmington then scored the first five points of the second quarter before Union fought back. The Wildcats closed to within a point, 20-19, on a pair of Nkosi Hanley free throws. However, Farmington broke out again and led 31-24 at the half.
Simmons felt the third quarter was a key to his team’s setback.
“That’s where they separated themselves from us,” Simmons said. “We had chances to cut it down, tie it, or take a lead, and instead, they went the other way. We would score, but then defensively we didn’t lock in and get a stop. Trading buckets doesn’t get you the lead.”
Brant Gray knocked down back-to-back three-point shots and Farmington’s lead grew to double digits. Union didn’t draw close after that.
The Knights led 52-40 after three quarters and extended the lead to as much as 22 points before the game ended at 65-46.
“Farmington is a good team,” Simmons said. “They’re disciplined. They shoot the ball well. They’re big. They played some matchups where they changed their guards when we put in bigs. We had some defensive matchups we didn’t respond well to. I was impressed with Farmington but we’ve got to be better defensively like they were. We’ve got to be disciplined like they were.”
Motley was Union’s top scorer with 14 points. He hit two three-point baskets. For the game, the Wildcats ended with five three-point baskets.
“I thought Kaden played well offensively,” Simmons said.
Collin Gerdel netted 10 points.
Ryan Rapert scored eight points and also had two three-point baskets.
Matthew Seely was next with five points.
Hanley and Liam Hughes each scored three points. Mason Bailey scored two points and Tanner Hall added one point.
“I thought Ryan Rapert and Mason Bailey played really good minutes tonight,” said Simmons. “There were large portions of the game where it was those two on the floor. I thought they played disciplined, especially offensively, and got us into a lot of good situations where we could be successful.”
Union went 9-15 from the free-throw line as a team.
“We’re getting better, but we’ve got to change our mindset and find guys who want to defend and guard,” Simmons said. “The mentality that we have got to get a stop has to be led by your players and not the coaches. When that changes, and flips for us, I think we’ll be that much better in every other aspect.”
Two players led the Knights in scoring.
Gray scored 23 points. He knocked down three of Farmington’s five three-point baskets and went 8-8 from the free-throw line.
Jacob Jarvis scored 22 points and went 8-9 from the free-throw line.
For the game, the Knights hit 20 of 25 free-throw chances and knocked down five three-point shots.
Blanton netted nine points for the Knights.
J.P. Ruble, Jonah Burgess and Isaiah Robinson scored three points apiece.
Rylan Files netted two points.
Union returns to action Jan. 5, 2021, playing at Rolla. The next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, against Potosi.