JP Ruble knocked down a jumper with three seconds to play Tuesday, lifting the host Farmington Knights to a 72-70 win over Union in boys basketball action.
“I thought we were afraid to lose the game at the end,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We got real passive offensively and defensively. I think we were just trying to hang on for dear life. I think we’re a team that can go out and pursue this and win it by 15 or 20 instead of hanging on.
“I thought we played really well for three quarters,” Simmons said. “I thought we did a nice job of making the extra pass and moving the ball. Defensively, we kept them to one-and-done. We had foul trouble. I thought our top eight contributed and played hard.
“It just came down to a place where we were hanging on instead of going and finishing it. That’s something we’ve got to do.”
Union (5-5) was able to get a final shot from three-quarters of the court, but missed.
“It stinks,” Simmons said. “That’s a good ballclub. We had chances to take care of the game, but we didn’t.”
Farmington (5-2), playing in its home opener, was tied with Union after one quarter, 19-19.
Union took charge in the second quarter and carried a 47-37 lead into the intermission. The Wildcats were up by as much as 12 points in the third quarter before taking a 59-51 advantage to the final eight minutes.
“When you’re on the road, you know they’re going to make a run,” Simmons said. “You have to take care of a run by getting more disciplined. In the fourth quarter, I thought we got less disciplined. We were standing on defense and watching on offense while not blocking out. We know what it is, we’ve got to work on it and get better.”
The Knights chipped into the lead before going on a six-point run midway through the fourth quarter. Brenan Schaper put Farmington on top, 64-63, between baskets by Ruble and Jake Bishop.
Union re-tied the game at the 3:15 mark on a three-point basket by Matthew Seely, 66-66.
Ruble scored again, but both teams went cold for a bit. Ruble hit two free throws with 1:32 to go, raising the lead to 70-66.
Ryan Rapert came through for the Wildcats, driving to the basket for two baskets, tying the game with about 40 seconds to play.
That set up the final act with Farmington scoring for the win.
“We’re a better team than we showed in the fourth quarter,” Simmons said.
Rapert led the Wildcats with 19 points, including one three-point shot and going 6-6 from the free-throw line.
Union hit eight three-point shots in the game and went 10-12 from the free-throw line.
“Ryan played really well tonight,” Simmons said.
Kaden Motley was next with 11 points, including three three-point baskets.
Collin Gerdel netted 10 points before fouling out with 1:32 to play.
Liam Hughes saw extended playing time with Gerdel in foul trouble. He scored eight points and went 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Trent Bailey hit two three-point shots for his six points.
Tanner Hall added four points.
Bracey Blanton was the game’s top scorer with 27 points. The Farmington senior hit five of his team’s seven three-point baskets and went 4-7 from the free-throw line.
“Their point guard (Blanton) is a really good player,” Simmons said.
As a team, Farmington was 8-18 from the stripe.
Ruble was next with 18 points.
Jake Bishop contributed 10 points.
Hunter Cole posted six points while Brenan Schaeper added five. Ari Woodson chipped in with two points.
Both teams return for tournament action next.
Union is the second seed in the Owensville Tournament, playing third-seeded Gateway City Elite in pool play Jan. 4.
Farmington plays in the Park Hills Central Christmas Tournament and is seeded fourth. The Knights open against Arcadia Valley Monday.