A pair of No. 2 seeds in Class 5 boys basketball met to conclude the regular season.
Farmington (16-7), the No. 2 seed in Class 5 District 2, won at home against Pacific (17-8), the No. 2 seed in Class 5 District 4, 91-60.
Farmington opened the game on an 8-0 run and led 18-14 after one quarter.
The Knights remained ahead, 35-24, at halftime and 65-38 after three periods.
Devin Casey led Pacific with 15 points in the game, all from three-point range. That included a halfcourt buzzer beater to conclude the second quarter.
Quin Blackburn netted nine points.
Other scorers included Nick Iliff (eight points), Gavin Racer (seven), Jack Meyer (six), Gavin Bukowsky (five), Nick Hunkins (five), Jacob Sauvage (three) and Drex Blackburn (two).
Pacific hosts No. 3 Sullivan (11-10) Tuesday in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals at 6 p.m.