By the power of Summer, St. Clair’s wrestling Lady Bulldogs placed fourth last Friday at the Chip Allison Lady Patriot Classic.
Parkway South hosted the tournament, which saw St. Clair rack up 125.5 points to finish fourth in the team standings.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by the tournament’s 105-pound champion, Summer Fangers.
“Our wrestlers were aggressive and led the tournament field with the most pins in the least times with 24 pins,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We are looking forward to seeing continued improvement and know our student athletes will put the work in to be the best they can be.”
Northwest earned the top team score with 177.5 points, followed by Washington (152), Seckman (132.5), the Lady Bulldogs and Francis Howell (103).
Other teams included Parkway South (100.5), Rockwood Summit (93), Marquette (73.5), Poplar Bluff (67), Parkway West (53), Cape Girardeau Central (28), Potosi (28), Clayton (15), Ft. Zumwalt East (10) and Hazelwood West (8.5).
Fangers started the tournament with a loss by pin to Potosi’s Allison Missey.
However, Fangers was able to win her next two preliminary matches, a pin of Seckman’s Lily McBride (1:25) and a 2-0 decision over Clayton’s Ana Auffenberg, to get into the championship bracket.
In the semifinals, Fangers pinned Washington’s Nina Zimmermann in 3:57, setting up a rematch with Missey in the championship round.
Fangers pinned Missey in 1:17 to avenge the earlier loss and win the division.
Senior Kaitlyn Janson (149 pounds) had the next-highest finish for the St. Clair team, placing second.
Janson won her first three matches by pin in under a minute against Northwest’s Olivia Hamman (0:57), Poplar Bluff’s Madison Hayman (0:37) and Washington’s Maggie Ortmann (0:51).
In the championship match, Janson was pinned by Northwest’s Taylor Accardi.
Olivia Lowder grabbed a third-place finish for the Lady Bulldogs at 159 pounds. She posted a 2-2 record, starting with a pin of Poplar Bluff’s Kylee Hayman in 2:31.
Lowder then fell to Parkway South’s Ilaria Quezada by a 4-2 decision and was pinned by Northwest’s Anna Haas.
That send Lowder to the third-place match, where she advanced past Quezada in a rematch due to an injury default.
Riley Ostendorf (130 pounds) placed fourth in her division with a 3-2 mark. She won her first three matches with a pin of Parkway South’s Taya Stanford (1:32), a 10-6 decision over Potosi’s Harley Vance and a 34-second pin of Northwest’s Cailey Mowery.
Andrea Penovich (120) and Audrey Declue (125) both placed fifth in their respective divisions.
Penovich went 2-2 with two wins by pin, both over Marquette’s Isabelle Cheung in 2:46 and 0:47.
Declue went 3-1, falling to the consolation bracket after an initial 9-0 major decision loss to the division champion from Parkway South, Nadia Middendorf. However, Declue bounced back to pin Rockwood Summit’s Gracie Hampe in 13 seconds and then finish with two pins, both in one minute flat, of Seckman’s Mykah Hill and Poplar Bluff’s Breann Thresher.
St. Clair’s sixth-place finishers included Lili Vernon (115), Jossie Hopkins (135), Hannah Thacker (141) and Liberty McKenzie (174).
Vernon went 2-2 with wins by pin over Northwest’s Megan Robinson (0:21) and Francis Howell’s Evie Ryan (0:52).
Hopkins posted a 3-2 record, pinning Northwest’s Yuridia Colin (1:49), Francis Howell’s Reagan Foushee (0:36) and St. Clair teammate Peyton Dunn (3:01).
Thacker went 2-2, scoring her wins by pin against Parkway South’s Izzie Rigueiro (0:48) and Francis Howell’s Bailey Bridges (3:00).
McKenzie posted a 3-2 mark with wins by pin over Ft. Zumwalt East’s Madison McQueen (1:58), Seckman’s Regan Scoby (0:38) and Northwest’s Chloe Richter (2:52).
Dunn wrestled unattached as St. Clair’s second 135-pound wrestler behind Hopkins, placing seventh in the division with a 2-2 record.
Dunn earned her wins with pins of Clayton’s Hannah Yoon (1:10) and Parkway West’s Lily Whittenburg (1:20).
Emilia Trucks wrestled for the Lady Bulldogs at 194 pounds but did not record a win.
The Lady Bulldogs will next compete Friday at the Union Tournament.