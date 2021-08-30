The Pacific boys cross country team are in the midst of a streak they’d like the continue.
The team has qualified as a unit for the state championship meet each of the past three seasons.
They’ll attempt to make it four in a row this year but will be making that attempt under a new head coach.
Vincent Bingham takes over both the cross country and track programs this year, assisted by Lindsay Lee.
Bingham brings with him an impressive resume, most recently serving as the head track and cross country coach at Maryville University. Bingham has coached seven Olympic athletes, at least one at every Olympic games between the years of 2004 and 2016.
“Getting to know the kids has been wonderful,” Lee said. “Coach Bingham and I have been pleasantly surprised by the levels of talent and effort that several of the kids have demonstrated during early season workouts. We look forward to continued bonding, many personal bests and perhaps some team championships this season.”
Pacific returns all seven runners from the team that finished 15th in Class 4 last fall — seniors Collin Haley and Ben Brunjes; juniors Nick Hunkins, Joseph Gebel and Noah Carrico; and sophomores Nolan Gebel and Luke Wade.
Although the Pacific girls did not send a runner to the state meet in 2020, the team returns four former state qualifiers in the event among seniors Katie Prada, Riley Vaughn and Aubrey Harris and junior Amber Graf.
Prada, Vaughn and Harris each qualified for the 2018 state championship meet as freshmen, and Prada posted a 34th-place finish individually.
Prada returned to the state meet in 2019 along with then-freshman Graf.