For over a week, area sports teams have worked out, made cuts and held scrimmages.
Starting Friday, they’ll get to see teams from outside of their schools.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For over a week, area sports teams have worked out, made cuts and held scrimmages.
Starting Friday, they’ll get to see teams from outside of their schools.
The jamboree season starts with football and softball events Friday. They will run through the following Thursday, Aug. 24. The first official day for games is Friday, Aug. 25.
Jamborees are interschool scrimmages which officially don’t count in any standings. The events are less than a full game and consist of anywhere from three to four teams.
Not all sports have jamborees. For the fall season, the preseason events are restricted to football, girls volleyball, boys soccer and softball. Also, these are optional. Not all teams are playing in jamborees.
There are specific rules for each event. For instance, in football, each team gets a given number of offensive and defensive plays in each scrimmage. There are no special teams plays.
In softball, an inning may end after a certain number of runs have been scored instead of three outs.
In volleyball, a capped game may end when one team reaches the cap point first, whether or not it has a two-point advantage.
In soccer, scrimmages may end in a tie.
Following are a list of the jamborees, participating teams, and the event starting times. Individual scrimmages will take place after the start.
Friday, Aug. 18
• Seckman softball — Pacific, Seckman, Festus, 1 p.m.
• St. James softball — St. Clair, St. James, Hermann, Owensville, 4 p.m.
• Francis Howell softball — Union, Francis Howell, Lafayette and Parkway Central, 4:30 p.m.
• St. Francis Borgia football — Borgia, Washington, Warrenton and Wright City, 6 p.m.
• Rolla football — Union, Rolla, Capital City and Waynesville, 6:30 p.m.
• Affton football — Pacific, Affton, Francis Howell North, Parkway South, Mehlville, Riverview Gardens, 7 p.m.
• Lutheran St. Charles Football — St. Clair, Lutheran St. Charles, Hazelwood Central and Pattonville, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
• Parkway West boys soccer — Union, Parkway West, Orchard Farm and Wentzville Liberty, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
• Washington softball — Washington, Borgia and Timberland, 4 p.m.
• Union volleyball — Union, Pacific and Seckman, 5 p.m.
• Rolla volleyball — Washington, Rolla, Waynesville, 5 p.m.
• Washington boys soccer — Washington, Rolla, Waynesville, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
• Marquette volleyball — Borgia, Marquette and Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.
• De Soto volleyball — St. Clair, Windsor and De Soto, 5 p.m.
Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead provided some information for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.