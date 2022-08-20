If you got up early Friday to check to see where your favorite fall sports team has been assigned for 2022, there’s a good chance you were disappointed.
This year, the MSHSAA class and district assignment day for sports other than cross country has been pushed back to next Friday, Aug. 26. Cross country classes and districts will be released Sept. 9.
That means many teams will not find out what their postseason competition will be until the day of the first games.
Up until a few years ago, MSHSAA released select class and district information during the spring. That usually was football and basketball. However, a more recent turn has the release delayed so that classes and districts won’t have schools assigned which dropped the sport.