Taking one of three matches, the East Central College volleyball Falcons completed a lengthy road trip Sunday in Kansas City.
The Falcons (14-8) haven’t played at home since Sept. 20 and have played nine games in a row on the road.
During a swing west over the weekend, East Central:
• Lost to Independence (Kansas) Community College Saturday, 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17.
• Defeated Labette Community College Saturday, 25-21, 26-24, 25-16.
• Lost Sunday to Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23, 24-26, 15-8.
East Central plays its next three matches at home, starting with St. Louis Community College Saturday at 10 a.m. The Falcons then play Frontier Community College at 2 p.m.
The homestand continues Friday, Oct. 22, when MCC visits for a 3:30 p.m. match.
Labette
In the win, Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) led the team with 13 kills.
Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was next with five kills. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) had four kills apiece. Makayla Case (St. James) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) ended with two kills each.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) and Leakehe both had 19 digs. Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) was next with 11. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) had 10 digs. Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with eight, and Grus had seven. Spanley ended with four. Case had two digs, and Morehead and Lutui each had one.
Mo’ungaafi handed out 21 assists. Allgeyer ended with nine, and Clark had two.
Spanley had two solo blocks and four block assists. Lutui had one solo block and two block assists. Grus had one solo block and two block assists, and Leakehe had one solo block and one block assist.
Morehead had two block assists, and Case and McKinney had one.
Spanley served two aces. Allgeyer and Clark each had one.
Independence
Independence evened the season series at one win apiece. In the match, Leakehe was the kills leader with 12. Morehead had eight, and Lutui and Spanley each ended with seven.
Case was next with five. Grus added four, McKinney had two, and Clark added one.
Clark and Leakehe each had 23 digs. Mo’ungaafi had 14 digs, and McKinney ended with 12. Allgeyer and Grus each had six, Case and Morehead added four digs apiece, Lutui had two, and Spanley posted one.
Mo’ungaafi registered 20 assists. Allgeyer had 14. Clark and Leakehe each added one.
Lutui had three solo blocks and a block assist. Spanley had one solo block and a block assist. McKinney and Grus each had a block assist.
McKinney served two aces. Spanley and Clark each had one.
MCC
In Sunday’s loss, Leakehe was the kills leader with 22. Spanley and Morehead each had 13.
Lutui was next with nine. Grus had five, Case ended with four, and McKinney and Mo’ungaafi each had two.
Clark had 33 digs. McKinney was next with 16. Mo’ungaafi had 13, Leakehe ended with two, and Allgeyer had six.
Spanley and Case each had four, Morehead and Grus added two apiece, and Lutui had one dig.
Mo’ungaafi had 29 assists, and Allgeyer ended with 15. McKinney, Lutui and Grus each had one.
Grus had the lone solo block and added three block assists.
Spanley had six block assists, Leakehe and Lutui each had three, and Morehead added two.
Spanley served two aces. Allgeyer, McKinney, Clark and Leakehe each had one.