It took a little bit, but the East Central College baseball Falcons used a three-inning blitz to beat North Central Missouri College Saturday in the opening game of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship series in Trenton, 11-1.
East Central (19-24) ripped the Pirates (19-32) for two runs in the third, five in the fourth and four more in the bottom of the fifth inning.
North Central scored its lone run in the top of the fifth.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) scattered four hits, two walks and two hit batters in the win. The run was unearned. He struck out seven.
Offensively, the Falcons rapped out 12 hits.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas), Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) and Grant Beck (Hillsboro) each had two hits.
Baker, Beck and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) doubled.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia), Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) and Orman each had one hit.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) walked twice. Dent and Shannon each walked once.
Terilli stole two bases and Beck had one. Beck and Dale sacrificed.
Terilli, Sisk, Dale and Beck each scored twice. Dent and Orman scored once.
Beck drove in three runs. Baker and Orman had two RBIs apiece. Terilli, Dent and Shannon drove in one run each.