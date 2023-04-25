East Central College found a pair of wins waiting for it in the “Natural State” Saturday.
The baseball Falcons (18-19) won on the road at North Arkansas College in both games of a doubleheader, 4-1 and 9-3.
First game
After falling behind, 1-0, in the first inning, East Central went on top for good with two runs in the top of the second.
The Falcons added another run in the fourth and one in the seventh to expand the lead.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) pitched the full seven innings for the Falcons, striking out seven. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) paced the East Central offense with two hits apiece.
Jennings homered, singled, stole a base, scored and drove in two.
Colombo singled twice, walked and scored.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) launched a solo home run.
Andy Hueste (Linn) singled and drove in a run.
Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) each singled.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas) and Terilli each stole a base.
Second game
East Central got the early jump in the rematch, starting with four runs in the top of the first inning.
North Arkansas scored twice in the fourth inning and both teams added a run in the fifth.
The Falcons saved up another four-run rally for the top of the seventh inning to conclude the scoring.
East Central put together 12 hits, led by two apiece from Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia), Hueste and Leach.
Leach homered, doubled, walked twice, scored and drove in three runs.
Shannon doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in one.
Hueste singled twice.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) homered and drove in two.
Landen Roberts (St. Clair) singled, stole a base and scored.
Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) singled, walked, stole a base and collected two RBIs.
Orman singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in one.
Colombo singled, walked twice and scored.
Terilli singled and scored.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) walked and was hit by a pitch.
The Falcons utilized four pitchers in the game.
Billy Underwood (Helias) started. In two innings, he allowed no runs and struck out two. Underwood surrendered three hits and one walk.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) pitched 1.1 innings. He allowed two unearned runs on four walks and a hit batter and struck out two.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone) was the winning pitcher. He pitched one inning, allowed one run on one hit and two walks, and struck out one.
Orman earned the save, pitching the final 2.2 innings with three strikeouts. He allowed no hits and issued one walk.
The Falcons next play Thursday at Park Hills against Mineral Area College, starting at noon.
