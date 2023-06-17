It all comes down to Saturday night for the Missouri Falcons.
The eight-man semi-pro football team, which plays home games in St. Clair, plays Saturday at the Dellwood Recreation Center in Dellwood against the St. Louis Bulldogs for the Central Plains Football League National Conference championship game.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs are the top seed in the playoff bracket while the Falcons were seeded third.
It will be the third meeting of the season between the squads. The Bulldogs won March 18 at St. Vincent’s Park in Normandy, 24-16.
The Falcons prevailed in the rematch at St. Clair’s Orchard Park May 6, 26-16.
The Falcons head into the game with 10 players being honored by the league as all-stars. Offensive players honored were quarterback Brett Jones, running back Nick Halbrook, receivers Alan O’Neal and Jayden Mitchell and lineman Mason Helton.
On the defensive side of the ball, all-stars are lineman Aaron Herman, defensive end Norman Simmons, linebacker John Starkey III and defensive backs Matthew Harris and Jauhad Thompson.
