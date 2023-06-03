At least one more chance exists to see the 8-man semi-pro arena football Missouri Falcons this season in St. Clair.
The Falcons (6-3) are hosting the Missouri Warriors in a Central Plains Football League playoff game Saturday at Orchard Park. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
The Warriors, based out of Springfield, fell to the Falcons in the Franklin County team’s most recent game, May 13, 62-56, at Missouri State University.
The Falcons are in their third season, their first in the CPFL after two seasons in the former Impact Developmental Football League (IDFL).
St. Clair High School football fans will recognize some of the names on the roster, such as running backs Marcus Kirk (Class of 2018) and Mardariries Miles (Class of 2021) and linemen Aaron Herman (Class of 2019) and Luke Hardin (Class of 2021).
Shawn Barker and Brett Jones (St. Clair Class of 2009) serve as the Falcons’ two quarterbacks, combining for 1,084 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
Jones played collegiately at Southeast Missouri State and also has suited up for the Missouri Cyclones.
Nick Halbrook is the team’s leading rusher with 361 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries.
Miles has toted the rock 45 times for 218 yards and six touchdowns.
Kirk has 13 carries on the year for 82 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for a 12-yard touchdown.
Alan O’Neal, a 2021 Cuba High School graduate, leads the team in receiving with 37 catches for 352 yards and nine touchdowns. O’Neal also has three kick return touchdowns this season.
John Starkey III is a standout performer on defense with a team high 75 tackles to go with 5.5 sacks, one interception and three passes deflected.
Herman ranks third on the team in tackles with 26, including four sacks and adding one fumble recovery.
The Falcons are coached by Patrick Hunter, Dalton Conway, Josh Leon, James Hopkins and Nino Accardi.
Saturday’s winner advances to play the No. 2 seeded Missouri Monarchs next Saturday in the divisional playoff round with the winner of that game going on to play for the CPFL Conference Championship June 17.