The Indians had one last one-run game in them.
Pacific (12-10) saw seven of its games this season decided by just one run, including Tuesday’s 2-1 district loss at Windsor to second-seeded Rockwood Summit Falcons (15-14).
The Falcons clung to a 1-0 lead for most of the game after Owen Schneider led off the bottom of the third inning with a home run.
The Indians received new life in the top of the seventh with a leadoff home run of their own off the bat of second baseman Ethan Simpson, tying the game 1-1.
However, Sean Barnett’s two-out double in the bottom of the seventh scored Schneider for the winning run.
“Love the fight in our guys,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We faced a little adversity at the beginning of the year, lost some close games, but stuck with it and in the middle we got on a roll and started to find ourselves. (We) finished winning like the last 10 of 14 games or something like that.
“Going to miss our seniors but excited for what the future holds,” Reed continued.
Gavin Racer toed the rubber for Pacific through the first six innings, striking out nine. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks.
“(It was) really a pitcher’s duel for the whole game,” Reed said. “Gavin Racer was on. It was the best I’ve seen him this whole year.”
Tanner Biedenstein came out of the bullpen in the seventh and allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout.
“Gavin was at his pitch count,” Reed said. “So, we brought in Tanner Biedenstein. He struck out the first guy. Next guy got a hit, then there was a deep fly ball to right. (Andrew) Payne tracked it down and caught it. The runner at 1st tagged up. Next guy got a base hit to right center - game over.”
The Indians managed just two hits against Summit hurler Zack Dodd.
In addition to Simpson’s home run, Jack Meyer’s single in the second inning was the team’s only other knock.
Dodd struck out eight and walked none in seven innings pitched.
Summit advanced to play Parkway West in the district championship game Thursday.