It’s been a season of streaks so far for the East Central College baseball Falcons.
After dropping their first six games, the Falcons have won their last five, including a doubleheader sweep Wednesday against John Wood Community College of Quincy, Illinois.
East Central (5-6) won the opener, 5-4, and took the second game, 13-3.
The streak needed a late rally to continue. In the opening game, John Wood led, 4-3, going to the bottom of the seventh.
“Our guys competed all the way through,” East Central Head Coach JM Kelly said. “We had an opportunity in Game 1 to throw in the towel, but our guys kept a resilient attitude and overcame some adversity.”
Things started with East Central scoring once in the bottom of the second. The Falcons added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
John Wood pushed four runs across the plate in the top of the sixth, bringing the Falcons down to their final three outs.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) led off by reaching on a two-base infield error.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) singled Combo to third.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) put down a bunt single to load the bases.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) flied out to left, bringing Colombo across the plate with the tying run.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) followed up with a single to right field, again loading the bases.
DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) singled to left, scoring pinch runner Jackson Kirn (Eureka) with the winning run.
That meant half of the eight East Central hits came in the bottom of the seventh. John Wood had four hits. The Falcons made two errors to John Wood’s one.
Billy Underwood (Helias) started and went 5.2 innings, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Joey Reichmuth (Rockwood Summit) got two outs, allowing a walk and hitting a batter.
TJ Schwartz (Timberland) earned the win in relief, pitching two-thirds of an inning while allowing a hit.
Terilli, Shannon and Jennings each had two hits. Shannon doubled.
Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) and Turner both had one hit.
Terilli, Shannon and Jennings walked once.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) was hit by a pitch. Terilli stole a base.
“Game 2 showed me a lot about our guys,” Kelly said. “We’ve talked about finishing and having the capability to put people away, but not executing and following through on that. It was nice to see us put them away in Game 2 and save our pen.”
John Wood struck first in the second game, scoring three times in the top of the second. ECC rallied with two runs in the bottom of the second and scored three more in the third. The Falcons continued from there, adding three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and a final one in the bottom of the sixth.
ECC outhit John Wood, 12-5. Each side made two errors.
Shannon paced the offense with three hits, including two doubles. Jennings, Colombo and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) each had two hits. Colombo and Orman doubled.
Terilli and Sisk singled.
The Falcons drew seven walks. Dent and Lindemann walked twice. Terilli, Turner and Orman walked once.
Dent twice was hit by pitches.
Shannon, Sisk, Lindemann and Terilli each stole a base.
Dent scored three runs. Shannon, Orman and Lindemann each scored twice. Terilli, Jennings, Colombo and Sisk scored once.
Shannon drove in four runs. Jennings, Colombo and Lindemann each had two RBIs. Terilli and Sisk drove in one run apiece.
Brett Farmer (Creekside Christian, Stockbridge, Georgia) started and went 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on one hit, one walk and two hit batters.
Drew Davis (Graves County, Kentucky) was the winning pitcher, going 3.1 innings in relief. He allowed three hits and struck out three.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) pitched an inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
The weekend schedule for the Falcons has been modified. Rock Valley College now will play just a doubleheader against the Falcons Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
East Central stays at home, hosting Lewis & Clark Community College of Godfrey, Illinois, Tuesday at 1 p.m.