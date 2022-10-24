In a match with postseason seeding implications, the East Central College Falcons swept St. Louis Community College Wednesday in Kirkwood, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22.
East Central (17-11) closes the regular season this Saturday in Belleville, Illinois, taking on host Southwestern Illinois College at 11 a.m. and the Greenville University JV team at 1 p.m.
The Falcons are the top seed for the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament Oct. 28-29 at St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood.
Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City is second and will play No. 3 St. Louis Community College Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m.
The winner gets East Central Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m., in the title match.
The Region 16 winner will play in the North Central B Championship at the Region 11B winner Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m.
Region 11 consists of teams from Iowa.
In Wednesday’s match, Makayla Case (St. James) was the kills leader for East Central with nine.
Brenna Moore (Pacific) posted seven kills while Emily McKinney (Owensville) had six. Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) posted four kills, Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) and Emma Gaugel (North County) each ended with three, and Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) closed with one kill.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) logged 21 digs to lead the defense. McKinney was next with 16 and Zimmerman closed with 13. Allgeyer, Gaugel and Hali Overkamp (Hermann) each had five digs. Case ended with four, Moore added three and Coburn had one dig.
Zimmerman handed out 14 assists and Allgeyer ended with 11. Clark was next with three. McKinney recorded two and Coburn had one.
Clark served three aces. Gaugel ended with two. Overkamp, McKinney and Zimmerman each had one.
Moore recorded six total blocks with two solos and four assists. Gaugel had three block assists and Coburn ended with one.