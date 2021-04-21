Playing Monday in Marshall, the East Central College softball Falcons improved to 19-10 on the season with a sweep of the Missouri Valley College JV team.
The Falcons won the opener, 12-0, and took the second game, 7-5.
In the first game, the Falcons scored seven times in the top of the fifth and added five more runs in the seventh.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) went the distance, allowing one hit and striking out five. She improved to 11-3 with the win.
Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) and Maddie Greco (Pacific) each had three hits. Greco doubled. Both scored twice. Greco drove in two, and Ferguson had one RBI. Ferguson also sacrificed.
Lilly Prichard posted two hits, including a double, scored once and drove in two.
Jenna Crider (Washington), Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City), Kristyn England (Cuba) and Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) each had one hit.
In the second game, the Falcons won, 7-5.
East Central scored twice in the second and once in the third. Missouri Valley scored two runs in the third.
The Falcons added two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh. Missouri Valley added three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Eva Dawson (Fulton) improved to 4-5 in the circle. She allowed five runs (three earned) on 11 hits, striking out two.
Kaili Edler (Northwest) and England each had three hits.
Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy), Greco and Prichard had two hits apiece.
Damazyn, Ferguson and Kimminau each ended with one hit.
Edler, Greco and Kimminau doubled.