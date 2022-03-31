After splitting games Friday, the East Central College baseball Falcons pulled off a doubleheader sweep with Hesston (Kansas) College Saturday in Union.
The Falcons (8-12) took the opener against its NJCAA Division II Plains District rival, 9-6, and completed the sweep, 14-4.
First game
East Central opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second. Hesston came back with two runs in the third and scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth before the Falcons rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Hesston scored the final run in the top of the seventh.
Hesston outhit the Falcons, 10-6.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) went 6.2 innings for the win, allowing six runs on 10 hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) posted his third save, getting the final out.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) and Andrew Hueste (Linn) each had two hits. Sisk doubled.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) homered.
Shannon also walked twice. Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) and Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) each walked once.
Dent added a sacrifice fly.
Shannon scored twice. Sisk, Orman, Austin McKim (Linn), Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Hueste, Grant Beck (Hillsboro) and Packan each scored once.
Shannon drove in three runs. Ormann had two RBIs. Sisk, Dent and Packan drove in one run apiece.
Second game
East Central finished the sweep with a five-inning game, 14-4.
The Falcons jumped on top with five runs in the bottom of the first. East Central added seven runs in the second.
Hesston scored three in the third and one in the fourth. The Falcons ended it with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Cristian Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) went the distance, allowing four runs on seven hits, four walks and two hit batters over five innings. He struck out six.
Orman, McKim, Terilli and Beck each had two hits. McKim and Terilli doubled.
Dent, Shannon and Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) each had one hit.
Sisk and Shannon both walked twice. Orman, Hueste, Beck and Turner walked once.
Sisk and Terilli stole bases.