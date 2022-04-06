East Central College’s softball Falcons ended a three-game skid Monday, sweeping the Central Methodist University JV team in a doubleheader, 7-5 and 10-4.
The Falcons improved to 14-9 with the wins.
In the first game, Pacific’s Taylor Hanger was the winning pitcher.
Offensive standouts included Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central), Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy), Morgan Green (Festus) and Addie Konkel (Salem).
Eaton and Weston each had two hits. Eaton drove in a run. Green and Konkel drove in two runs apiece.
In the second game, Green was the winning pitcher.
Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) had two hits, both home runs. She scored three times and drove in four. She now has three home runs on the season.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) hit her team-leading second triple of the season and drove in three runs.
Next scheduled for East Central is a Tuesday trip to Jefferson College in Hillsboro, weather permitting. Rain was falling through the region Tuesday morning.
East Central is scheduled to host Three Rivers Community College Thursday at 2 p.m.
The Falcons hit the road again Friday to play at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illnois, before returning to host North Arkansas College Sunday at 11 a.m.