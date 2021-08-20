It’s been an annual tradition at East Central College.
Every year, the current volleyball team plays its first public match of the season against its past.
Although COVID-19 forced the 2020 event to be called off, the program welcomed former players Saturday for a scrimmage.
“The players enjoyed listening to me tell them a little about each one and when they played,” East Central College Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “It was a great group this year, and we hope to keep building the attendance in years to come.”
A final score isn’t what the match is about. In fact, there wasn’t any official score kept in this year’s event.
Attending on the alumnae side were Erica (LaBoube) Atterberry, Megan (Santhuff) Elsenrath, Kari (Blankenship) Nolting, Clare Stowe, Alexis Olney, Jessi Kelly, Lydia Klenke, Cameron Hackmann, Emma Borcherding, McKenzie Struckhoff, Makayla Bevfoden and current Assistant Coach Lauren (Borgerding) Bauer.
Atterberry, Nolting and Elsenrath played on the 2007-08 teams, which restarted the program. The 2008 team became the first NJCAA Division II national tournament qualifier.
Playing for Brad Bruns, Atterberry was the first All-American (2008) for the restarted program. Nolting was one of the first two Academic All-Americans for the restarted program.
Struckhoff (2018), Klenke (2018) and Bevfoden (2020) also earned Academic All-American status.
For the current team, which only has 10 players, it marked the first chance the team had to play a six-a-side event.
“I was happy with how we played considering it was the first six-on-six we had gotten to play this preseason,” Mathes-Peters said. “It took about 10 minutes to get in a groove, but after that we did some great things as a team.”
Mathes-Peters said there were many positives in the scrimmage.
“From a passing standpoint, we did very well as a team,” she said. “This was great to see, and our setters were able to use our middles.”
Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) led the current team in kills with 17. Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) was next with 16, and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) logged 15 kills.
“What was great to see is that we scored across the net, which is my goal this year,” Mathes-Peters said. “I do not want us to have to rely on only a couple positions to score offensively.”
Mathes-Peters also felt the team played well defensively.
“Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) was a digging machine, and Emily McKinney (Owensville) had a really good day in the back row for us.”
Mathes-Peters felt the team learned some valuable lessons as well.
“They felt that they needed to keep improving their conditioning and that once an error is made, they need to move on rather than let it set the tone for multiple unforced errors,” she said. “Teamwork is key, and if we can do that, we can be successful.”
The Falcons open the season Saturday at home with two matches. East Central will play Northeastern Oklahoma A&M of Miami, Oklahoma, at 10 a.m. The second match will be against Illinois school Spoon River at 2 p.m.
The Falcons then host Shawnee Community College program Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Shawnee went 0-18 last season.
The Falcons then go onto the road to play at the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Falcons then play four matches to the west Aug. 27-28. East Central visits rival Metropolitan Community College for a 3 p.m. match Friday and also takes on the Ottawa University junior varsity team at 5 p.m.
Playing Saturday, Aug. 28, the Falcons will play Southwestern Iowa in Highland, Kansas, at 1 p.m. East Central plays the host school at 3 p.m.
The team’s first MCCAC match is at Jefferson College Sept. 1.