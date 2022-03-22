When the East Central College softball Falcons return to action Monday, they will be looking to start a new winning streak.
East Central (9-6, 1-1) split MCCAC games Wednesday at St. Charles Community College.
The Falcons won the first one, 7-5, to extend their winning streak to six games.
However, St. Charles took the second one 4-1.
“Overall, I feel like we had a good week and grew as a team,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “We’re starting to get roles defined, creating better consistency and fewer errors. Our pitchers are doing a good job and giving us a chance to win.
“Most importantly, I think the girls are setting higher expectations for themselves as individuals and as a team, and we are growing as competitors. We have good chemistry and I like the direction we’re heading.”
First Game
East Central carried momentum into the opener, scoring four times in the top of the first.
St. Charles chipped back with single runs in the second and third before ECC scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth.
St. Charles scored one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) went the distance in the circle, getting the win while allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk. She struck out three.
Morgan Green (Festus), Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional), Addie Konkel (Salem) and Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) each had two hits.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City), Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central), Hanger and Madison Sander (Seckman) each had one hit.
Hillermann doubled twice. Green and Weston each had one double.
Eaton added a stolen base.
Hillermann scored twice. Eaton, Green, Hanger, Madelyn Ruszala (St. Clair) and Weston scored once.
Sander drove in two runs. Damazyn, Green, Hillermann and Weston each closed with one RBI.
Second Game
Offense slowed down in the second game. St. Charles scored twice in the third and added another run in the fifth. Each side scored once in the sixth.
Green and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) doubled. Hillermann, Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) and Sander singled.
Eaton added a sacrifice.
Truitt scored the East Central run. Sander logged the RBI.
Green took the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits and one hit batter over six innings. She struck out six.
East Central hosts the Central Methodist University JV team Monday at 2 p.m.
The Falcons are back on the road, playing at MCCAC foe Mineral Area College Tuesday at 2 p.m. East Central heads to Canton to play the Culver-Stockton JV Thursday before crossing the Mississippi River to play John Wood Community College in Quincy, Illinois, Friday.