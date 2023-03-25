Almost.
East Central College’s baseball Falcons nearly recorded a season sweep of Three Rivers Community College.
“Going 4-1 against a conference opponent on the season isn’t easy,” East Central Head Coach JM Kelly said. “People can get caught up in Division I and Division II, but we all play the same game and I’m proud of our guys for staying in the fight.”
Playing Wednesday at home, East Central (11-10) took the first game of a doubleheader, 10-6.
East Central, which defeated NJCAA Division I team Three Rivers three times earlier in the season, fell to the Raiders in the second game, however, 11-6.
“I’m beyond proud of our guys and their performance,” Kelly said. “There were opportunities in both games to give up and we continued to battle. Getting Game 1 was big for us and only have to use two arms was a huge boost for our bullpen. Game 2 didn’t end the way we wanted, but we continued to fight.”
East Central is scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday in Moberly. A single game against Moberly Area Community College is set for Saturday with a doubleheader to follow Sunday.
First game
Three Rivers opened Wednesday’s first game with a run in the top of the first. The Falcons scored twice in the bottom of that inning and added another run in the second.
The Raiders retook the lead with four runs in the top of the third, 5-3. Three Rivers was up in the middle of the fifth, 6-3, when East Central exploded for seven runs. The 10-6 score lasted the rest of the game.
Three Rivers outhit the Falcons, 11-9, but also committed both of the game’s errors.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone) started and went 3.1 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks. He struck out one.
Drew Davis (Graves County, Kentucky) relieved and got the win, going 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) set the tone from the top of the lineup with three hits, a single, double and triple.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) had two hits.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) also tripled.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia), Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) and Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) each singled.
The Falcons drew seven walks with Terilli, Shannon, DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North), Orman, Austin McKim (Linn), Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) and Sisk reaching that way.
Leach was hit by a pitch.
Terilli, Orman, Shannon and Dent each stole a base.
Dent added a sacrifice fly.
Terilli scored three runs. Leach had two while Shannon, Dent, McKim, Lindemann and Sisk scored once.
Terilli drove in three runs. Orman had two RBIs. Leach, Shannon, Dent and Sisk drove in one run apiece.
Second game
Three Rivers found its bearings for the second game, moving to a five-run win.
The Raiders scored once in the second, once in the third, six times in the fourth and three times in the fifth.
East Central had two three-run innings, reaching that mark in the fourth and sixth frames.
Three Rivers outhit the Falcons, 11-7. East Central made two errors.
Shannon was the offensive leader with three of the seven East Central hits.
Terilli, Leach, Jennings and Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) each added one hit.
Shannon and Dent walked. Orman, Turner and Dent were hit by pitches.
Leach, Shannon, Jennings, Orman, Dent and Turner scored the runs.
Turner drove in three. Terilli, Jennings and Sisk each had one RBI.
Leach started on the hill and took the loss, going 3.1 innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on three hits, five walks and two hit batters.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) was next on the mound, going one inning while allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Joey Reichmuth (Rockwood Summit) went 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) pitched a scoreless seventh inning, working around one hit allowed.
After this weekend’s games in Moberly, the Falcons return home to host Jefferson College Sunday, April 2.