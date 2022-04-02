Getting a window between bad weather events, the East Central College softball Falcons split a MCCAC home doubleheader with St. Louis Community College Tuesday.
The Falcons won the first game, 12-11. St. Louis took the second game, 9-4.
East Central (12-7, 2-2) is slated to travel to Sedalia Saturday to play State Fair.
East Central had something of a power surge during the doubleheader with the Archers.
The Falcons launched three home runs in the first game and three in the second game.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) led the dinger parade with one in each game.
Madison Sander (Seckman) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) also homered in the first game. Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) and Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) also homered in the second game.
The Archers hit two home runs in each game.
First game
Simply stated, the first game was a slugfest. Each side had 13 hits. East Central made six errors to two for the Archers.
St. Louis scored twice in the first inning while East Central chopped that lead in half with one run.
In the second, St. Louis added six runs. East Central bounced back to score four.
“We played about as poorly as we can defensively in the first two innings and dug a big hole, but didn’t panic,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “Going into the bottom of the second, down 8-1, we battled back, scoring in four of the next five innings and held on for the win. It was a great comeback.”
The Falcons scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-8 lead. East Central extended the lead with a run in the fifth. St. Louis scored two runs in the sixth while East Central added one. The Archers scored a final run in the top of the seventh.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) pitched for the Falcons. She allowed 11 runs (five earned) on 13 hits and three walks. She struck out five.
Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central), Morgan Green (Festus), Sander, Truitt and Weston each had two hits in the game.
Weston doubled twice.
Damazyn, Hillermann and Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) each had one hit.
Green, Addie Konkel (Salem) and Sander walked.
Damazyn and Eaton were hit by pitches.
Konkel sacrificed while Sander stole a base.
Truitt scored three runs. Green and Sander scored twice. Damazyn, Eaton, Hillermann, Jarvis and Konkel crossed the plate once.
Sander drove in four runs. Hillermann had two RBIs. Eaton, Green, Konkel and Truitt each had one RBI.
Second game
East Central was unable to dig itself out in the second game after the Archers opened with three runs in the top of the first.
East Central scored its first run in the bottom of the second.
St. Louis added two runs in the fourth while East Central scored once. That repeated in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Each side had 10 hits in the game and East Central made all three errors.
“We had nearly as many hits as the first game, but had a hard time putting them together,” Wallach said. “A perfect example was that our three home runs in the first game yielded six RBIs. Our three home runs in this game were all solo. It happens sometimes. The effort and desire were there; it just wasn’t enough.”
Green suffered the loss. Over seven innings, she allowed nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and three walks. She struck out eight.
Green led the offense with three hits. Truitt ended with two.
Damazyn, Eaton, Hanger, Hillermann and Weston each had one hit.
Hanger was hit by a pitch.
Damazyn, Hanger, Hillermann and Weston each scored once.
Damazyn, Green, Hillermann and Weston drove in one run apiece.
For the season, Sander now leads the team with four home runs. Hillermann is next with four. Damazyn has two home runs. Green, Hanger, Konkel, Truitt and Weston each have hit one home run.