No overtime was necessary in the rematch.
The East Central College men’s soccer Falcons (7-3) earned the victory Wednesday in regulation on the road at Mineral Area College (0-8-3), 3-2.
The match was part of a men’s-women’s doubleheader in which the Mineral Area women (1-7) earned the program’s first-ever victory, topping the Lady Falcons (2-8) by a 4-2 score.
Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain), Blake Little (Belleville East) and Diego Navia (Nuevo Mundo, Guayaquil, Ecuador) were responsible for the three ECC men’s goals.
Freshman Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) earned the win in the net for the Falcons.
Kayleigh Slinkard (Fredericktown) led the Mineral Area women with a hat trick.